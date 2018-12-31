On this year's Whanganui Iwi river journey the paddlers will stay in the bush as long as possible, Tira Hoe Waka co-coordinator Rāwiri Mcleod says.

For Whanganui tribes the annual journey is a time for connecting with the river and each other, and for learning about the past. It begins at Ngapuwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui on January 5 and ends at Te Ao Hou Marae in Whanganui on January 19.

"There's a big focus to keep our people in the bush as long as we could. When people come on the Tira their spirit opens up out in the bush. We want to carry that on as long as we can," Mcleod said.

He's done the Tira 12 times, so has lots of experience. He shares the role of co-ordinating the journey with Taumarunui's Hone Wi Jnr.

"In the last two years a lot of our older ones have passed away and the mantle has passed on."

The two work with a committee of about five, including safety co-ordinator Ash Patea. They have a lot to organise.

There are three "rest days" during the paddle downriver - January 9 at Whitianga, January 11 at Mangapāpapa and January 14 at Koanga Rehua near Pipiriki. Those days will give people a chance to hear new kōrero from upriver people, Mcleod said.

"We've got uncles and aunties coming. They've taken the reins to bring all their kōrero."

Also this year, for the first time, people could register online. Nearly 100 have done so, which is a big number for this early stage. Many leave registration until the last moment, in Taumarunui.

The committee began publicising the journey earlier than usual, with a new Facebook page. It also visited hapū it had never reached out to before, asking what they would like and encouraging their people to come.

That worked, Mcleod said, with whole families coming from some hapū where there had only been one or two previously.

As a result there could be about 150 on the river. Last year about 100 made the journey in waka, with "roadies" hosting them at marae.

This year is either the 31st or 32nd one for the voyage. There's some debate about the actual number.

Maintaining the spirit of togetherness at a time when land settlements are being negotiated could be an extra challenge too.

"In the last two years our major iwi around our area have become real disconnected because of some of the claims," Mcleod said.

The Tira could be a good place to discuss those questions, he said, or to focus instead on "the fight to get all our marae back for our people".