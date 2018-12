State Highway 4 between Whanganui and Raetihi has re-opened after being closed throughout Boxing Day due to a series of slips.

The slips occurred on Tuesday forcing the Parapara to be close and leaving holiday motorists having to take an hour long detour.

But on Thursday NZ Transport Agency re-opened the road but said a stop/go signal remained in place between Kakatahia and the intersection with Te Hue Rd.