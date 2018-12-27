Whanganui East Dairy owners had their Christmas day ruined when they were robbed of cash and tobacco.

Police have confirmed two people entered the Rangitikei St Store around 4.15pm on Christmas Day and made off with cash and tobacco products.

A spokesperson said police attended the scene with a dog unit and pursued the offenders who had taken off on foot.

"Unfortunately, no one was found or arrested at the time but inquiries are ongoing.

"No one was harmed but Victim Support has been offered to the dairy owners."

Dairy owner Jian Xiang Zhou was injured during a robbery in September 2017 when he was attacked with a hammer.

A woman who went to his aid was also injured in the attack and both victims required stitches.

The community rallied to support the family with gifts, flowers and a givealittle page while former Whanganui man Andrew Slight donated a security camera which was installed in October 2017.

The dairy owners did not wish to comment on the latest robbery.

Anyone with information that might assist the police in relation to the robbery should call Whanganui Police on 06 349 0600 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.