Seven people inducted into the Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui Trust in October have a five-year strategic plan to get their teeth into.

The seven are a mix of new and previous trustees. New to the trust are Nancy Tuaine, Hannah Rainforth, Alaina Teki-Clark, Joey Allen and Che Wilson. Chairman Gerrard Albert and Rāwiri Tinirau are former trustees.

Siani Walker and Tracey Waitokia have roles as advisory trustees.

The seven were declared at the trust's annual general meeting at Te Ao Hou Marae on September 23, and inducted at the same place on October 1.

They have a five-year strategic plan to implement. One goal is to entrench the Te Awa Tupua way of thinking and acting. Another is to enhance the role of Whanganui iwi in resource decisions.

Marae can apply to the trust for grants for their development, and young leaders are to be nurtured through training and scholarships.

A separate but allied body, the Te Ngakinga o Whanganui Investment Trust, is charged with growing the $90 million Whanganui River Treaty settlement money. It's chaired by Simon Karipa, with Keria Ponga and Declan Millin as the other trustees.