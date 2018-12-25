UCOL is opening up exciting opportunities for students and local businesses by bringing its bachelor of applied management degree to Whanganui in 2019.

Students studying the degree will be able to major in operations and programme management, accounting or project management.

It joins the New Zealand diploma in business and the New Zealand certificate in business in the suite of business programmes taught at the Whanganui Campus.

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce president Glenda Brown said she is delighted that the degree will be taught here.

Advertisement

"Offering this degree will result in qualified graduates being available for employment in our region," Brown said.

"It also gives Whanganui the opportunity to showcase our region for business excellence."

The bachelor of applied management has been taught at UCOL's Palmerston North campus since 2015.

There, many student internships led to employment and many graduates gained jobs with organisations such as FMG, MASH Trust and KSG Corporation.

UCOL executive dean of humanities and business Dean Rankin said there has always been a demand for a degree like this in Whanganui.

"The bachelor of applied management should appeal to anyone with an interest in business who wants to work towards a leadership or management position, Rankin said.

"It's very accessible, with a mixture of in-class and blended or online learning."

Students who have already completed the New Zealand diploma in business will be able to go straight into the second year of the bachelor of applied management.

Throughout next year, UCOL will be looking to strengthen its connections with Whanganui businesses to create project and internship opportunities for Year 3 students in 2020.

Rankin said a great strength of the degree is that students get to hone their skills through industry projects and internships, especially in the final year.

"Third-year students complete a major industry project or internship as part of their studies, which allows them to put theory into practice in a real business setting.

"First- and second-year students also have opportunities to work on smaller projects with businesses."

Bringing this degree to Whanganui also builds on UCOL's relationship with the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

This year the two institutions signed a memorandum which opened the possibility for aviation students to gain a business qualification at UCOL in addition to their pilot qualifications.

Enrolments are now open for the Bachelor of Applied Management, with intakes starting on February 18 and July 22 2019.