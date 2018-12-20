A car has collided with a parked car in Whanganui forcing the brief closure of one lane of a suburban road.

Emergency services were called to Oakland Ave in St John's Hill at 1.30pm on Thursday to attended to the crash but the road has since re-opened.

It occurred after constable Darren Barrow had warned drivers to stay safe with Christmas approaching, following another crash earlier on Thursday.

A police officer issued a warning to drivers to be safe with Christmas nearing after this car rolled and hit a fence near Kai Iwi. Photo/ Jesse King

"A southbound vehicle has lost control and left the road. They've hit a fence and there are minor injuries at this stage," Barrow said following that crash.

Advertisement

The accident happened where Marahau Rd meets SH3, north of Kai Iwi. One person was taken to hospital and two others were treated at the scene.

The cause of both accidents have not yet been identified.