Rachael Garland's You Swing, I Sway is the final exhibition of the year at Gallery 85 on Glasgow St in Whanganui.

The collection of small, suspended figures are both whimsical and macabre with their bodies made of fibre-filled cloth, plastic or paper clay.

Some have the heads of beasts while others have hooded, human faces.

"I made some swinging figures for an exhibition I held in New Plymouth this year and decided to continue the theme.

Advertisement

"The ones in the Gallery 85 exhibition were made especially for this show."

Garland, who graduated from the Quay School of Fine Arts with high distinction in 2003 and followed up with a Masters Degree in Maori Visual Arts in 2015 has previously specialised in printmaking and painting.

"I did intend to have some paintings in this exhibition but the 3D, mixed media pieces filled the space quite well."

Many of the works have sold and the exhibition closes tomorrow but Garland says there will be opportunities to see more of her work during Artists Open Studios in March.

"Emma Cunningham of The Flying Dog is leaving her Drews Ave gallery and will be coming to share my studio," says Garland.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the space with her."

You Swing, I Sway: Gallery 85 open from 11am to 3pm Friday and Saturday. The Heads Road exhibition with works by 40 Whanganui artists will also be open at Rayner Brothers Gallery at the same address.