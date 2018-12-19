Briar Novis has returned from her round-the-world pursuit of a cure that would reverse the relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis she was suffering from.

Novis has been in isolation since she made it back to Whanganui in November.

"It was actually not as bad as I thought. I didn't get sick with chemo or anything, it was more just tiring.

"I guess they stimulated my stem cells so they could collect them. Then they collected them. Then they gave me chemo for four days."

She then got a day of rest before the stem cells were put back in.

Novis decided to get treatment overseas after she learned of others with RRMS being treated in Russia.

To get there and to cover the cost of hospital care in Moscow she and her family managed to raise $80,000, largely from Whanganui.

"I had blood tests every morning. They kept an eye on me the whole time."

Novis said she was noticing improvements just a month later.

"I've actually been able to walk again. I've still got my balance problems but I'm working on them."

A month ago they left Moscow for Singapore before landing in Auckland. They then had to take a flight to Palmerston North before a drive home.

She was grateful to have wheelchair access for the entirety of her round-the-world trip.

Now she's at home and in isolation.

"I made the decision to have three months [in isolation] myself. The doctor suggested three months without contact with people so I thought ... easier to stay home.

"I'm allowed to see my family and my animals ... I'm already immune to them.

"I'm not so tired now. But if I do too much exercise ... walking around or doing dishes or whatever I get really tired. I have to go and sleep for most of the afternoon."

She said she was grateful for all the messages of support from people. Novis remains in contact with friends and family on Facebook.

She has made one or two trips to her GP, who was keeping an eye on her blood tests.

They go to the GP surgery early in the morning and Novis waits in a small room away from other people to maintain the isolation.