Children are no longer feeling safe while playing in their front yard after a drunk driver came careening through their concrete fence.

Mautu Pa'a went to a party. He was drinking until he became intoxicated and fell asleep.

He was woken up to drive his family home. Lawyer Ollie Crosse said he was discombobulated, before getting in the car and driving.

Judge Philip Crayton said his error was to even consider driving home after drinking alcohol.

Advertisement

"If you do make such an error in the future, it will be a third or subsequent and with your history then you will be looking at prison," the Judge said.

"It was a matter of luck and chance, probably because of the time of night that you didn't kill anybody on this night."

Pa'a appeared before Judge Crayton in Whanganui District Court for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to excess breath alcohol and careless driving.

Pa'a had fallen asleep at the wheel.

"As it was, you know the damage that was caused. It was over $17,000 and that included trees, a glasshouse and a concrete fence," Judge Crayton said.

"That pretty much gives you an idea of what could have happened. No wonder the family who live there, their children are no longer feeling safe being in the front yard."

Pa'a was sentenced to 12 months' supervision, 40 hours' community work and ordered to pay $500 reparation.

He will be subject to getting an alcohol interlock licence and a device fitted to his vehicle after a 28-day disqualification period.