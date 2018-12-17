The Ruapehu citizens of the year have been announced.

The Northern Ruapehu Citizen Award was presented to Janet Hedges, of Ohura, and Geoff Anderson, of Raetihi, was recognised with the Waimarino-Waiouru Citizen Award.

Hedges and Anderson have been active volunteers for many years across a range of organisations and community groups.

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron said they were worthy recipients.

"Volunteer workers such as Janet and Geoff provide the backbone of many of the essential community services and activities that we rely on every day," Cameron said.

"They are great examples of the type of unassuming people who work for many years, quietly behind the scenes, doing many of the jobs that provide the supporting fabric to our communities.

"Without the commitment and dedication of people like them, the progress we see in our townships, along with many things we take for granted, would cease to function."

Hedges has been recognised for her commitment and work with Ohura Valley primary School, notably for her work teaching te reo Māori and culture.

She has also worked to support the Ohura Memorial Hall, Ohura APH & I Association, Ohura & District museum, Cosmopolitan Club and Ohura Valley residents Society.

Anderson's recognition stemmed from his long service to Raetihi, including work with the Raetihi Promotions Charitable Trust and as a radio announcer on Peak FM.

The trust has been involved in supporting township revitalisation, management of the Raetihi Information Centre and leading community projects such as solar heating in the pool.

"The Ruapehu Citizen Awards are an opportunity to give people like Janet and Geoff the recognition and thanks that they deserve," Cameron said.

"Council is very happy to see them both being recognised for the huge efforts they have put into their local communities and by extension the Ruapehu district as a whole."