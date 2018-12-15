Step aside Hollywood, the Whanganui campus has announced its very own UCOL Stars Walk of Fame.

The 30x30cm orange stars will decorate Rutland St and Taupo Quay featuring the names of former students, what they studied and when they graduated.

There will also be an optional area where they can provide information about what it is they are doing now.

Campus manager at UCOL Whanganui Bronwyn Paul said the stars will be laid in early 2019.

"It's been a seriously big mission putting all of this together, because hundreds of people are interested. Everybody's really excited about it," Paul said.

"A lot of them came here, they studied, they graduated, they went into their field of expertise and they really did reach for the stars."

Paul said Whanganui District Council CEO Kym Fell was a good example of a success story. Fell started out studying at the Whanganui Polytechnic School of Tourism and Hospitality.

The stars will be made of a non-slip vinyl as a safety precaution for foot traffic and they will have a texture similar to sandpaper.

Stars are available for students to purchase now at a cost of $25 and, if they are unable to make it to the unveiling, they can nominate a family member or tutor.

It has been a year full of highlights for UCOL, with the commemoration of the mountain boulders, the lantern festival and the 10-year anniversary dinner with Helen Clark.

Paul said a standout moment was Eva Harkness winning the hand on car competition.

"It wasn't just about Eva winning a car and having the generosity to give her car to another student, but also the good feeling that many of the participants are now friends.

"That was way beyond what we ever dreamed it could be. We were doing it as a cool thing for the students, we had no idea it would go global."

Harkness won a 2005 Ford Fiesta by outlasting 16 other UCOL students and holding her hand on the vehicle for 38-and-a-half hours.

Harkness then gave her Toyota Corolla to runner-up Heather Leeves, who checked out of the competition when she accidentally removed her hand when reaching for her jacket.

And the news keeps on getting better.

"Our nursing students have had their results come through from the state finals. One hundred per cent pass rate. For several years in a row Whanganui UCOL has achieved this," Paul said.

"It ranks as No 1 in the country. What an amazing way to finish the year."