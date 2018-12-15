Raetihi's revitalisation has begun at its gateway.

The sign and plough which welcome visitors to the Ruapehu town has been restored by the Waimarino Volunteer Rural Fire Force.

"The sign and the plough are symbols of both Raetihi's Maori and agricultural heritage and a symbolic beginning to the township's revitalisation," the brigade's community liaison officer, John Chapman, said.

The Raetihi Revitalisation is being undertaken by the Raetihi Forum which includes the fire brigade along with the Uenuku Charitable Trust, Ngati Rangi, the Raetihi Charitable Trust, the Ruapehu Hub and Raetihi Promotions.

Robert Williams, apotoro at the Raetihi Ratana Church, gave a blessing during the re-installation.