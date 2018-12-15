Raetihi's revitalisation has begun at its gateway.

The sign and plough which welcome visitors to the Ruapehu town has been restored by the Waimarino Volunteer Rural Fire Force.

"The sign and the plough are symbols of both Raetihi's Maori and agricultural heritage and a symbolic beginning to the township's revitalisation," the brigade's community liaison officer, John Chapman, said.

The Raetihi Revitalisation is being undertaken by the Raetihi Forum which includes the fire brigade along with the Uenuku Charitable Trust, Ngati Rangi, the Raetihi Charitable Trust, the Ruapehu Hub and Raetihi Promotions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Robert Williams, apotoro at the Raetihi Ratana Church, gave a blessing during the re-installation.

Related articles:

WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Small town where Santa's a Māori woman - and no one bats an eye

12 Dec, 2018 10:00am
4 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Zero waste follows popular beeswax workshop

5 Dec, 2018 10:00am
2 minutes to read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Jolly multilingual Santa calls children by name

11 Dec, 2018 10:00am
Quick Read
WHANGANUI CHRONICLE

Silence, tears and talking - restorative justice not a soft option

1 Dec, 2018 9:00am
7 minutes to read