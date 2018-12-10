Whanganui animal justice activist Sandra Kyle has copped a fair bit of flak for singing to livestock heading for slaughter at Land Meats and Affco.

The animosity has not deterred or disheartened her as she says she is well-informed and committed to her cause.

Kyle belongs to the worldwide Save Movement and a group of Wellington-based members visited Whanganui to support Kyle and another local member in a vigil outside Land Meats on Sunday.

Group spokeswoman Sonja Burmudez said there are a number of reasons why the group opposes animal slaughter and meat consumption.

"We believe farmed animals are sentient beings capable of feeling emotion but there are other reasons for our vigils.

"Emissions from animal farming make up 49 per cent of greenhouse gases and that is not sustainable."

Burmudez said there are also detrimental effects on human health with a high incidence of diabetes and heart disease in New Zealand.

"We don't express hatred towards farmers and we are not out to destroy people's livelihoods - we just want people to consider alternatives and look at transitioning to plant-based farming and diets."

Kyle said it was wonderful to have the support of the Wellington group and she says there are about six Save groups operating in New Zealand.

"There are more than 570 Save groups on four continents, and the movement started in Canada eight years ago."

Sonja Burmudez (front) with members of Wellington and Whanganui Save movement held a peaceful protest at Land Meats on Sunday. Photo/File

Kyle says she hopes people will read her self-published book Glass Walls: a Plea to Close Slaughterhouses in New Zealand by 2025 and visit her newly launched website endanimalslaughter.org