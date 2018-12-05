THURSDAY

● WHANGANUI SCIENCE FORUM

What: Environmental researcher Guy Salmon talks about the challenges facing agriculture.

When: 7.30pm

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum's Davis lecture theatre, Watt Street

Details: $4 members; $5 non-members - supper provided.

● SARJEANT GALLERY

What: A Light Among Shadows. A film about Edith Collier, directed by Michael Heath.

When: 6.30pm.

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt Street.

Details: $10 tickets at the Sarjeant or on the door.

FRIDAY

● U3A XMAS PARTY

What: U3A end of year function and Christmas party, featuring Irish band Muirsheen Durkin.

When: 1pm to 4pm

Where: Masonic Hall on corner of Keith and Dublin streets.

Details: For catering numbers contact Jenny Spencer on 06 343 7348 or 027 498714, or gunston16@gmail.com

● TATTLETALE SAINTS

What: Kiwi country music duo, now based in Nashville

When: 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

Details: Door sales $25. Pre-sales at Sarjeant on the Quay $20 or call 06 349 0506.

● MODEL RAILWAY SOCIETY

What: Wanganui Model Railway & Engineering Society annual Christmas show.

When: 6pm to 9pm

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

SATURDAY

● 3 BRIDGES MARATHON

What: Pak 'N Save Marathon Run and Walk, the Property Brokers Half Marathon Run and Walk, the Unichem Whanganui 10km Run and Walk, The Hits 5km Run and Walk, the Let's Go Corporate Relay and the McDonald's Kids Fun-Runathon.

When: Start times staggered from 6am

Where: Taupo Quay start.

● RIVER TRADERS MARKET

What: Goods, produce, food.

When: 8.30am to 1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

● RECORD FAIR

What: Good records, good food, good beer.

When: 11am to 4pm

Where: Lucky bar, Wilson Street

Details: Free admission

● GLASS ARTS MARKET

What: Stalls with NZ glass artists selling Christmas gifts, samples and seconds.

When: 10am to 3pm

Where: NZ Glassworks, Rutland Street.

● CHRISTMAS PARADE

What: Floats, floats and more floats in Whanganui's annual parade, with an after party at Majestic Square and Santa's lolly scramble.

When: 2pm

Where: Down Victoria Avenue.

● SCHOLA SACRA

What: Schola Sacra Choir presents Sing Noel - poems, readings and carols for Christmas. Conducted by Roy Tankersley; organist Jonathan Berkahn with local string players and soloist Iain Tetley.

When: 2.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Anglican church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Adults $20, Seniors $15, School Children free. Tickets available from Royal Wanganui Opera House, ph 06 349 0511, rwoh@royaloperahouse.co.nz

● BROTHERHOOD OF HUMANITY

What: Empower yourself with the knowledge of the hidden secrets of nature.

When: 2pm to 4pm.

Where: Community Arts building (downstairs Lecture Room) 19 Taupo Quay.

Details: call 06 3442702

● MODEL RAILWAY SOCIETY

What: Wanganui Model Railway & Engineering Society annual Christmas show.

When: 4pm to 8pm

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

SUNDAY

● RUNWAY RUN

What: Fundraising mile run on the airport runway

When: 9.45am primary-age children on skateboardsl; 10.30am secondary-age running; 11.45am adult run.

Where: Whanganui airport

● CASTLECLIFF MARKET

What: Goods, produce and food.

When: 11am to 3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.

● LET'S GET ACTIVE

What: Raise the Velo Roof host a sports day - walking, skating, cycling

When: 2pm to 4pm

Where: Whanganui velodrome.

Details: Free entry

● WANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: 120th Jubilee Concert, Celebrating Men. Guest artists Ben Power (piano) and Guitarsafire (guitar trio).

When: 2.30pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Cash door sales $20, students free.

● CHRISTMAS CAROLS

What: Turakina District and Community Christmas Carol Service

When: 6.30pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Turakina.

Details: All welcome. Light refreshments afterwards.

● IRISH MUSIC

What: Irish Band Muirsheen Durkin.

When: 12noon to 1.30pm.

Where: Grand Hotel Irish Pub.

● CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

What: Evening outdoor carol service

When: 7pm

Where: Virginia Lake Punchbowl

● CANDLE LIGHTING FOR CHILDREN LOST

What: A mass candle lighting to remember children who have died.

When: 7pm

Where: Glen Logie Rose Garden, Somme Parade.

TUESDAY

● GREEN DRINKS

What: December Green Drinks - soapbox edition with 10 volunteers speaking for two minutes.

When: 5.30pm.

Where: Mint cafe and Bar, Majestic Square.

Details: whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

● WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

What: Club meeting

When: 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms).