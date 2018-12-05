THURSDAY
● WHANGANUI SCIENCE FORUM
What: Environmental researcher Guy Salmon talks about the challenges facing agriculture.
When: 7.30pm
Where: Whanganui Regional Museum's Davis lecture theatre, Watt Street
Details: $4 members; $5 non-members - supper provided.
● SARJEANT GALLERY
What: A Light Among Shadows. A film about Edith Collier, directed by Michael Heath.
When: 6.30pm.
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt Street.
Details: $10 tickets at the Sarjeant or on the door.
FRIDAY
● U3A XMAS PARTY
What: U3A end of year function and Christmas party, featuring Irish band Muirsheen Durkin.
When: 1pm to 4pm
Where: Masonic Hall on corner of Keith and Dublin streets.
Details: For catering numbers contact Jenny Spencer on 06 343 7348 or 027 498714, or gunston16@gmail.com
● TATTLETALE SAINTS
What: Kiwi country music duo, now based in Nashville
When: 7.30pm to 9.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.
Details: Door sales $25. Pre-sales at Sarjeant on the Quay $20 or call 06 349 0506.
● MODEL RAILWAY SOCIETY
What: Wanganui Model Railway & Engineering Society annual Christmas show.
When: 6pm to 9pm
Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.
Details: Gold coin entry.
SATURDAY
● 3 BRIDGES MARATHON
What: Pak 'N Save Marathon Run and Walk, the Property Brokers Half Marathon Run and Walk, the Unichem Whanganui 10km Run and Walk, The Hits 5km Run and Walk, the Let's Go Corporate Relay and the McDonald's Kids Fun-Runathon.
When: Start times staggered from 6am
Where: Taupo Quay start.
● RIVER TRADERS MARKET
What: Goods, produce, food.
When: 8.30am to 1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
● RECORD FAIR
What: Good records, good food, good beer.
When: 11am to 4pm
Where: Lucky bar, Wilson Street
Details: Free admission
● GLASS ARTS MARKET
What: Stalls with NZ glass artists selling Christmas gifts, samples and seconds.
When: 10am to 3pm
Where: NZ Glassworks, Rutland Street.
● CHRISTMAS PARADE
What: Floats, floats and more floats in Whanganui's annual parade, with an after party at Majestic Square and Santa's lolly scramble.
When: 2pm
Where: Down Victoria Avenue.
● SCHOLA SACRA
What: Schola Sacra Choir presents Sing Noel - poems, readings and carols for Christmas. Conducted by Roy Tankersley; organist Jonathan Berkahn with local string players and soloist Iain Tetley.
When: 2.30pm.
Where: Christ Church Anglican church, Wicksteed St.
Details: Adults $20, Seniors $15, School Children free. Tickets available from Royal Wanganui Opera House, ph 06 349 0511, rwoh@royaloperahouse.co.nz
● BROTHERHOOD OF HUMANITY
What: Empower yourself with the knowledge of the hidden secrets of nature.
When: 2pm to 4pm.
Where: Community Arts building (downstairs Lecture Room) 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: call 06 3442702
● MODEL RAILWAY SOCIETY
What: Wanganui Model Railway & Engineering Society annual Christmas show.
When: 4pm to 8pm
Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.
Details: Gold coin entry.
SUNDAY
● RUNWAY RUN
What: Fundraising mile run on the airport runway
When: 9.45am primary-age children on skateboardsl; 10.30am secondary-age running; 11.45am adult run.
Where: Whanganui airport
● CASTLECLIFF MARKET
What: Goods, produce and food.
When: 11am to 3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff.
● LET'S GET ACTIVE
What: Raise the Velo Roof host a sports day - walking, skating, cycling
When: 2pm to 4pm
Where: Whanganui velodrome.
Details: Free entry
● WANGANUI MALE CHOIR
What: 120th Jubilee Concert, Celebrating Men. Guest artists Ben Power (piano) and Guitarsafire (guitar trio).
When: 2.30pm.
Where: Central Baptist Church, Wicksteed St.
Details: Cash door sales $20, students free.
● CHRISTMAS CAROLS
What: Turakina District and Community Christmas Carol Service
When: 6.30pm.
Where: St Andrews Church Turakina.
Details: All welcome. Light refreshments afterwards.
● IRISH MUSIC
What: Irish Band Muirsheen Durkin.
When: 12noon to 1.30pm.
Where: Grand Hotel Irish Pub.
● CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT
What: Evening outdoor carol service
When: 7pm
Where: Virginia Lake Punchbowl
● CANDLE LIGHTING FOR CHILDREN LOST
What: A mass candle lighting to remember children who have died.
When: 7pm
Where: Glen Logie Rose Garden, Somme Parade.
TUESDAY
● GREEN DRINKS
What: December Green Drinks - soapbox edition with 10 volunteers speaking for two minutes.
When: 5.30pm.
Where: Mint cafe and Bar, Majestic Square.
Details: whanganuigreendrinks@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY
● WANGANUI CAMERA CLUB
What: Club meeting
When: 7.30pm. Shutterbugs at 6.45
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville (old Bowling Clubrooms).