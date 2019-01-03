While a city street and a rural road carry the name Field in Whanganui, it's the name of the father remembered in both.

Henry Claylands Field (1825-1912) was born in Hampshire, England, and arrived in New Zealand in 1851, joining a number of surveyors active in the Wellington district at the time.

He settled in Whanganui soon after and one of his first tasks was the building and operation of a flour mill at Waitotara.

Roading was another area he was responsible for and he later surveyed and saw the formation of Fields Track which connect the town and Karioi in the Waimarino.

Field senior was also secretary of the Wanganui Town Board from 1862-70 and his services to the town were later recognised in the naming of Field St in Aramoho. He retired from active service in 1884.

His son, Henry Augustus Field was born in 1852 and like his father became a surveyor but went on to make his mark in national politics.

The younger Field received a private education at Whanganui. He became a survey cadet in 1868 and qualified in 1872.

Together with his Christchurch cousin, D. H. Monro, he surveyed the Upper Whanganui River and the Taupo district immediately following the New Zealand Wars.

His career as surveyor was cut short by the onset of rheumatism and he turned his hand to farming. Interest in politics prevailed and he won the Otaki electorate in the 1896 general election.

Ongoing illness meant he couldn't many parliamentary sittings.

Against medical advice, he contested the 1899 election but was visibly ill at many of the meetings.

His campaign was successful but died in office just two days after having won his second parliamentary election.

Source – Wikipaedia