Whanganui Christmas float registrations have been flooding in and it should be a cracker of a parade, says organiser Kelly Scarrow.

"Entries have now closed and we are up to 36 floats with a lot of the new ones that entered last year returning."

The Mainstreet Whanganui Christmas Parade will start at the Victoria Ave/Ingestre St intersection at 2pm and proceed along the avenue to Ridgway St.

"We have some great entertainment lined up for the after party at Majestic Square as well as Santa's famous lolly scramble."

Scarrow says there will the opportunity to take selfies with Santa and a selection of food carts on site.

Raetihi is also prepared to feed plenty of hungry visitors with its Christmas Carnival and Parade on Saturday.

Organiser Lucy Conway said there are plenty of food stalls lined up.

"We've got hāngī, barbecued pickled pork, sausages, mussel fritters, popcorn, ice cream, coffee, and much more.

"If you're hungry for Christmas, you'll be fed."

She says there will be talented stallholders offering unique clothing, jewellery plants, garden ornaments and more.

"If it rains, we have our wonderful shop verandas for shelter."

Conway said three recent deaths in Raetihi have hit the community hard.

"When you think that Raetihi only has the equivalent population of a large Auckland school, you realise what an impact losing that many people has on us.

"Aroha Williams who was our 'Mother Christmas' last year has lost a family member and may not feel like performing the role this year."

Williams, an early childhood teacher in Raetihi impressed the children last year by knowing their names.

"They didn't recognise her and they felt really special that Santa knew who they were.

"What's fairly certain is that we will have Mother Christmas again because none of the local men seem to want the job."

Christmas float entrants have been encouraged to decorate their vehicles with vintage themes this year to celebrate the town's rich history.

"The kids always enjoy decorating their bikes and then joining in the parade, which makes its way down Seddon St at 12.30pm."

The carnival begins at 9am and Conway says it promises to be a great Waimarino celebration which the community always celebrates wholeheartedly and visitors are very welcome.