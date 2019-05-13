Hey everyone, welcome to this week's edition of the Whanganui Chronicle's weekly podcast.

It's a wrap of some of our biggest and favourite news stories with a bit of insight into the Chronicle newsroom and what goes into producing your local news.

News directors Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson host the show this week and are joined by the NZ Herald's Wellington-based reporter Melissa Nightingale who was back in Whanganui last week and paid a visit to her old newsroom.

We discuss our three-part series on Whanganui's water, Whanganui man Adrian Campbell's remarkable effort to lose 100kg, our day with guest editor Mike Lane and Eastside Dairy owner Peter Clarke selling up after more than two decades.

We also discuss Friday's Coroner's hearing into the Waverley Crash which killed seven people in 2018.

Listen below and check out some of the stories discussed in the links further down.

Whanganui Chronicle news directors Simon Waters and Zaryd Wilson host this episode.

NZ Herald reporter Melissa Nightingale joins the podcast this week.

As discussed this week:

Check out our three part water series:

Part 1: Where does it come from?

Part 2: The costs and infrastructure

Part 3: The taste and the hardness

Read about the Whanganui man who lost half his body weight.

Peter Clarke's 23 years as owner of Eastside Dairy.

Melissa Nightingale's feature on the Waverley crash.

And our report from the inquest.

And here's our guest editor Mike Lane's editorial about his Whanganui links.