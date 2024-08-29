Tepaea Cook-Savage retains his spot on the Waikato bench after returning from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Waikato Rugby have named their matchday 23 to defend the Stan Thomas Memorial trophy against Auckland in round four of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday afternoon.

Waikato are the current holders of the memorial trophy after a successful challenge in 2022 and then defending the silverware last season in Auckland.

The Stan Thomas Memorial trophy is a challenge trophy that is competed for between the two provinces.

Head coach Ross Filipo has made five changes to his matchday 23.

The forward pack remains unchanged from last weekend, with the only changes to the starting XV being in the backs.