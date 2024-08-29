Aaron Cruden moves off the bench to start at first five-eighth, forming a formidable inside-back pairing with captain Xavier Roe.
Austin Anderson returns to the starting side and takes over from Quinn Tupaea at inside centre.
The final change is the left wing, with Aki Tuivailala named to make his fourth appearance for the province.
In the reserves, Sean Ralph, Mason Tupaea, Solomone Tukuafu, Xavier Saifoloi, Quintony Ngatai and Tepaea Cook-Savage all retained their spots from last week.
Tukuafu has a chance to play his 18th cap for Waikato from the reserves, earning him his Waikato blazer.
There are two potential debuts this weekend. Hamilton Marist lock Josh Balme and University outside back Jole Naufahu have both been named in the reserves and have their chance to make their Waikato debuts.
Waikato face Auckland in game two of the double header at FMG Stadium Waikato at 4.35pm.
This follows game one which features Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC and the Auckland Storm at 2.05pm.
Waikato line-up against Auckland
1. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)
2. Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia (University)
3. George Dyer (Fraser Tech)
4. Tai Cribb (Hamilton Marist)
5. Laghlan McWhannell (Hautapu)
6. Malachi Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)
7. Senita Lauaki (Hautapu)
8. Patrick McCurran (Fraser Tech)
9. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys) – captain
10. Aaron Cruden (Morrinsville Sports)
11. Aki Tuivailala (Hamilton Old Boys)
12. Austin Anderson (Te Awamutu Sports)
13. Bailyn Sullivan (Hamilton Marist)
14. Daniel Sinkinson (Suburbs)
15. Josh Moorby (Te Awamutu Sports)
Reserves
16. Sean Ralph (Te Awamutu Sports)
17. Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Marist)
18. Solomone Tukuafu (Hamilton Old Boys) – Blazer game (18th Waikato cap)
19. Josh Balme (Hamilton Marist)*
20. Xavier Saifoloi (University)
21. Quintony Ngatai (Hautapu)
22. Tepaea Cook-Savage (Fraser Tech)
23. Jole Naufahu (University)*
* = Waikato debut