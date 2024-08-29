Advertisement
Waikato make five changes for Stan Thomas Memorial trophy defence

By Waikato Rugby
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Tepaea Cook-Savage retains his spot on the Waikato bench after returning from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Waikato Rugby have named their matchday 23 to defend the Stan Thomas Memorial trophy against Auckland in round four of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday afternoon.

Waikato are the current holders of the memorial trophy after a successful challenge in 2022 and then defending the silverware last season in Auckland.

The Stan Thomas Memorial trophy is a challenge trophy that is competed for between the two provinces.

Head coach Ross Filipo has made five changes to his matchday 23.

The forward pack remains unchanged from last weekend, with the only changes to the starting XV being in the backs.

Aaron Cruden moves off the bench to start at first five-eighth, forming a formidable inside-back pairing with captain Xavier Roe.

Austin Anderson returns to the starting side and takes over from Quinn Tupaea at inside centre.

The final change is the left wing, with Aki Tuivailala named to make his fourth appearance for the province.

In the reserves, Sean Ralph, Mason Tupaea, Solomone Tukuafu, Xavier Saifoloi, Quintony Ngatai and Tepaea Cook-Savage all retained their spots from last week.

Tukuafu has a chance to play his 18th cap for Waikato from the reserves, earning him his Waikato blazer.

There are two potential debuts this weekend. Hamilton Marist lock Josh Balme and University outside back Jole Naufahu have both been named in the reserves and have their chance to make their Waikato debuts.

Waikato face Auckland in game two of the double header at FMG Stadium Waikato at 4.35pm.

This follows game one which features Waitomo Group: Waikato FPC and the Auckland Storm at 2.05pm.

Waikato line-up against Auckland

1. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)

2. Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia (University)

3. George Dyer (Fraser Tech)

4. Tai Cribb (Hamilton Marist)

5. Laghlan McWhannell (Hautapu)

6. Malachi Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

7. Senita Lauaki (Hautapu)

8. Patrick McCurran (Fraser Tech)

9. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys) – captain

10. Aaron Cruden (Morrinsville Sports)

11. Aki Tuivailala (Hamilton Old Boys)

12. Austin Anderson (Te Awamutu Sports)

13. Bailyn Sullivan (Hamilton Marist)

14. Daniel Sinkinson (Suburbs)

15. Josh Moorby (Te Awamutu Sports)

Reserves

16. Sean Ralph (Te Awamutu Sports)

17. Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Marist)

18. Solomone Tukuafu (Hamilton Old Boys) – Blazer game (18th Waikato cap)

19. Josh Balme (Hamilton Marist)*

20. Xavier Saifoloi (University)

21. Quintony Ngatai (Hautapu)

22. Tepaea Cook-Savage (Fraser Tech)

23. Jole Naufahu (University)*

* = Waikato debut

