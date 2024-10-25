She knew it was her own record she would have to break.
“I broke my own record, putting a 77kg bench up. Then with getting the best masters three lifter – that’s all that categories’ lifters best body-to-weight-lifted ratio,” Evans said.
“This was my fourth time competing in South Africa so I’m totally aware of what I’m going into. There are several factors that fit in with competing there.
“The altitude – you think you’re really unfit but after a couple of days you come right.
“I left on the Monday, got to South Africa on the Monday and then I lifted on the Friday. I’d never go the day before.”
After returning to New Zealand, Evans was straight off the plane and back into training.
She trains in Te Awamutu as well as travelling to Auckland twice a week.
“I’ve got a couple of competitions to look at for next year. The bench worlds are in Norway in May. Then there’s a competition in Japan in July – that would be quite cool,” Evans said.
“I’m quite fortunate I have a great family. I keep going for my kids and my grandkids just to show them what life can be like if you try things. It’s about learning how to be yourself, regardless of the result.
“You don’t want to have any regrets – just go for it.”