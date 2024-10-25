“To repeat the performance a couple of months later means a lot.

“Standing on the podium and hearing the New Zealand anthem twice this year certainly makes it. Even the Irish lifters got emotional watching me on the podium. You can’t beat that. I love what I do.”

Heading to the event northwest of Johannesburg earlier this month, Evans already held the Commonwealth record having beaten it in Texas.

She knew it was her own record she would have to break.

Delwyn Evans' awards from the 2024 Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in Sun City, South Africa. Photo / Jesse Wood

“I broke my own record, putting a 77kg bench up. Then with getting the best masters three lifter – that’s all that categories’ lifters best body-to-weight-lifted ratio,” Evans said.

“This was my fourth time competing in South Africa so I’m totally aware of what I’m going into. There are several factors that fit in with competing there.

“The altitude – you think you’re really unfit but after a couple of days you come right.

“I left on the Monday, got to South Africa on the Monday and then I lifted on the Friday. I’d never go the day before.”

After returning to New Zealand, Evans was straight off the plane and back into training.

She trains in Te Awamutu as well as travelling to Auckland twice a week.

“I’ve got a couple of competitions to look at for next year. The bench worlds are in Norway in May. Then there’s a competition in Japan in July – that would be quite cool,” Evans said.

“I’m quite fortunate I have a great family. I keep going for my kids and my grandkids just to show them what life can be like if you try things. It’s about learning how to be yourself, regardless of the result.

“You don’t want to have any regrets – just go for it.”

