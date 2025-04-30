Advertisement
Netball: Hamilton premier indoor season 2025 to kick off with 16 teams

Stephanie Edwardson at goal attack for Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The Lodge Hamilton City Netball Centre indoor premier competition is about to kick off.

For the 2025 season, there will be 16 teams with the competition split into Premier grades A and B.

Promotion-relegation games to determine the final two teams were held this week at The Peak in Rototuna.

Marist Verdettes Premier 1 played against Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve and Ngaa Hau e Whaa played St Peter’s Premier.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve completely dominated in their game, ahead by 42 goals to 16 at halftime and winning 90-22.

It was a strong performance by the Rangers Premier Reserve team.

This means, Rangers Premier Reserve, as the winner, will play in Premier A and Marist Verdettes Premier 1 will play in Premier B.

Ngaa Hau e Whaa and St Peter’s Premier had a nail-biter of a game with every quarter close.

At halftime, St Peter’s led by 19 goals to 16 but Ngaa Hau e Whaa made a comeback. Despite losing a player for 2 minutes they came back within a goal showing real grit.

St Peter’s, however, did enough to take the win on the night. The fulltime score was 42-41.

This means St Peter’s Premier, as the winner, will play in Premier B and Ngaa Hau e Whaa will play in Saturday Premier Reserve.

Ella Readman at centre for Marist Verdettes Premier 1 being defended by Seree Coombe at goal attack for Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve - Emily Pickering is in the background from Marist. Photo / Judy Macdonald
Originally, Turangawaewae Premier were to play Marist Verdettes Premier 2, with the winner to play in Premier B, but Marist Verdetts Premier 2 defaulted as they were unable to field a second premier team this season.

After the results of the promotion-relegation game, this means Premier A comprises Align Health Rangers Premier, Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve, Allied HOB Collins Premier, FTNC Premier, FTNC Premier Reserve, HGHS Langman, HGHS Old Girls Premier and University of Waikato Premier.

Premier B includes Marist Verdettes Premier 1, Melville Vetora Premier, Northern United Sports Club Mamba, St Paul’s Premier, St Peter’s Premier, Turangawaewae Premier, University of Waikato Premier Reserves and Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier.

It’s great to see some changes in the teams and it is always interesting to see which players have also switched teams or clubs.

The first night of the competition is Thursday, May 1, with games at 6.25pm and 8pm. All games are played at the Peak, Rototuna.

