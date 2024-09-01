This week was finals week for the Lodge Real Estate Hamilton premier indoor netball competition and the night lived up to expectations with some close games and outstanding spectator support.

Premier A

There has been a changing of the guard with Align Health Rangers Premier winning the premier A grade over University of Waikato Premier who have been the winners for the past 13 years (noting that there was not a premier final in 2021 due to Covid-19).

This game was a repeat of the final last year but a different result.

Both team line-ups were stacked with some great players (including Netball NZ U21, ANZ Premiership and Synergy Hair Netball League players) so that made for some fast, athletic and dynamic play.

Rangers Premier started strong, leading by 19 goals to 12 at the end of the first quarter but University Premier reversed this to lead by 29 goals to 28 at halftime.

Rangers Premier came back with a vengeance in the third quarter completely dominating, ahead 49 goals to 35 at three-quarter time.

The final quarter was almost goal for goal with the final score being 64 goals to 48.

Winning coach Rebecca Greenhalgh said every player contributed to the game and the team stuck to the game plan.

Hamilton premier indoor netball 2024: McKenzie Northcott and Jessica MacIntyre-Tate with Aiden Vanner as reserve were the umpires on the Premier A final. Photo / Judy Macdonald

“Our shooters created space and continually mixed the circle, our feeders provided the shooters with beautifully placed balls, and our defence put huge pressure on University Premier and created numerous turnovers all game,” Greenhalgh said.

“There are a number of teams who have tried to win this competition for a number of years, so to do it this year and together was very special. We have had a very consistent season with only one loss and one draw, and I was so proud of the final efforts.”

Meanwhile, FTNC Premier won their game against HGHS Old Girls Premier to place third but the first half was close with the score being 29 goals to 22. The damage was done in the second half with FTNC Premier winning comfortably 58 goals to 40.

HGHS Langman and FTNC Premier Reserve had an epic battle for fifth place and there was nothing in this game for the whole 60 minutes.

At halftime, HGHS Langman led by 24 goals to 22 and they won the game 49 goals to 46. Either team could have won this game, it was so close.

Allied HOB Collins Premier and Marist Verdettes Premier 1 had a close and competitive game, particularly in the first half and final quarter.

At halftime, the score was 32 goals to 30 for Allied Premier and the final score was 60 goals to 53 with Allied Premier having a strong third quarter.

Premier B

The Premier B final was a mirror of the Premier A final with Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve playing University of Waikato Premier Reserve.

The game was intense and close for the first three quarters.

At the end of the first quarter, Rangers Premier Reserve led by 14 goals to 13 and at halftime they led by 27 goals to 25.

University Premier Reserve had a great third quarter to even the score at three-quarter time, 38 all.

Rangers Premier Reserve dug deep and finished with a flourish at the end, winning 55 goals to 46.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve won the Premier B final in the Hamilton Premier indoor netball competition 2024. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Winning coach Eden Brown said it had been a “nerve-wrecking” game from start to finish.

“The game was a spectacular game to watch, it went back and forth for three quarters with not a lot in it. To say I’m proud of my team is an understatement. I congratulate University Premier Reserve for an awesome final game,” Brown said.

Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier placed 3rd after a nail biting game against Northern United Sports Club Mamba.

At halftime, Diocesan led by 23 goals to 20 and despite trailing by a goal at the end of the third quarter, they did enough in the final quarter to take the win 42 goals to 40.

St Paul’s Collegiate Premier who placed fifth showed no mercy with a comprehensive win over Melville Vetora Premier.

At halftime, they led by 32 goals to 10 and they won the game 65 goals to 22.

St Peter’s Premier won their game against Marist Verdettes Premier 2 with a strong first half.

St Peter’s led by 37 goals to 21 at halftime but Marist Premier 2 came back in the second half winning it but it was not enough to take the game. St Peter’s won the game 68 goals to 56.