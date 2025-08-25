Lodge Hamilton City Netball Centre Indoor Premier Results
Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve 74 vs FTNC Premier 72
HGHS Langman 50 vs FTNC Premier Reserve 36
HGHS Old Girls Premier 45 vs Allied HOB Collins Premier 49
Final: Align Health Rangers Premier 61 vs University of Waikato Premier 54
Turangawaewae Premier 44 vs Northern United Sports Club Mamba 30
St Peter’s Premier 51 vs Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 30
Marist Verdettes Premier (1) 34 vs Vetora Melville Premier 29
Final: St Paul’s Collegiate Premier 43 vs University of Waikato Premier Reserve 45
And just like that, the finals week of the Hamilton premier indoor netball competition has come around.
Last week, the Premier B final took place between St Paul’s Collegiate Premier and University of Waikato Premier Reserve. while the Premier A final wasa battle between Align Health Rangers Premier and University of Waikato Premier.
In the game to determine third and fourth, Align Health Rangers and FTNC Premier went into extra time.
At half time, FTNC Premier had a good lead of 38 goals to 31 having won the first two quarters, but Rangers Premier Reserve came back in the third quarter to reduce the gap and same again in final quarter for the game to be drawn at 67 goals each.
In extra time, Rangers Premier Reserve were able to take the win 74 goals to 72.
HGHS Langman were too good for FTNC Premier Reserve leading by 26 goals to 20 at half time and winning the game 50 goals to 36.
This leaves them placed fifth and FTNC Premier Reserve sixth.
The game between HGHS Old Girls Premier and Allied HOB Collins Premier was close.
At half time, it was drawn at 25 goals each and still drawn at three-quarter time at 37 goals each.
Allied Premier were able to finish strong by winning the game by 49 goals to 45 which left them placed seventh and HGHS Old Girls eighth.
Premier B
It was an outstanding Premier B final between University of Waikato Premier Reserve and St Paul’s Collegiate Premier which was drawn at full time and at extra time so went into further extra time to get a result.
At the end of the first quarter, University Premier Reserve led 10 goals to 9 and at half time they led 20 goals to 17.
At three-quarter time, the score was 29 goals to 28 and at full time the score was drawn at 37 goals each.
At the end of extra time, with three minutes each way the score was still drawn at 42 goals each.
Followed by calm and controlled play by the attackers the final pass of the game glided cleanly into the circle into the safe hands of Precious Falemasame Letoga at goal shoot and the winning goal scored.
For St Paul’s Premier it was an epic finale to the season.
From the first whistle, the game was tightly contested, with only a handful of goals separating the two teams at each quarter break.
Both sides fought fiercely across the additional time and once again the teams could not be separated.
In the nail-biting final seconds, University Premier Reserve edged ahead to claim the win.
With a strong crowd of supporters behind them, the St Paul’s players did themselves proud.