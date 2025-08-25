Align Health Rangers Premier and University of Waikato Premier had an epic battle in the final with only seven goals the difference at the end.

Rangers Premier had a great start to lead by 17 goals to 8 at the end of the first quarter.

At half time, they had extended their lead to be ahead 35 goals to 22.

Then in the third quarter, University of Waikato Premier showed that they had come to play, reducing the gap to within six goals with the score being 49 goals to 43.

The final quarter was virtually goal for goal with the fulltime score being 61 goals to 54.

For Rangers Premier it was an incredible performance by the team. A stunning first quarter that proved too strong to come back from.

Defensively, the team forced the opposition into mistakes and the attacking game plan linked the ball through the court, with pinpoint accuracy feeds from all areas.

The ball was picked up from defensive unit of Jess Jennings, Lucy Sidwell and Sophie Reeves was transported through court tirelessly by Simmon Howe and Alison Priestly in the mid-court.

At the other end of the court, Abby Bartels and Emily Ussher shot superbly all game.

Coach Becs Greenhalgh was proud of the entire team which produced great netball all season and completed back-to-back championship wins.

For University Premier, it was a gutsy effort after a slow start. There were some big balls into Demi Moana at goal shoot who was strong under pressure.

She was well supported by Kiaarah Wilson at goal attack who shared the scoring.

Several changes were made the mid-court lineup throughout the game and to good effect in the second half.

The defence unit of Hinemaioha Rollenston-Gabel and Brooklyn Murray worked tirelessly.

Player coach Ngawai Eyles in her speech acknowledged the efforts of the whole team which included three high school students and they looked for to challenging again next season.

Premier A Umpires Mckenzie Northcott and Jessica Macintyre-Tate and Shelly Carden (reserve on LHS). Photo / Judy Macdonald

In the game to determine third and fourth, Align Health Rangers and FTNC Premier went into extra time.

At half time, FTNC Premier had a good lead of 38 goals to 31 having won the first two quarters, but Rangers Premier Reserve came back in the third quarter to reduce the gap and same again in final quarter for the game to be drawn at 67 goals each.

In extra time, Rangers Premier Reserve were able to take the win 74 goals to 72.

HGHS Langman were too good for FTNC Premier Reserve leading by 26 goals to 20 at half time and winning the game 50 goals to 36.

This leaves them placed fifth and FTNC Premier Reserve sixth.

The game between HGHS Old Girls Premier and Allied HOB Collins Premier was close.

At half time, it was drawn at 25 goals each and still drawn at three-quarter time at 37 goals each.

Allied Premier were able to finish strong by winning the game by 49 goals to 45 which left them placed seventh and HGHS Old Girls eighth.

Premier B

It was an outstanding Premier B final between University of Waikato Premier Reserve and St Paul’s Collegiate Premier which was drawn at full time and at extra time so went into further extra time to get a result.

At the end of the first quarter, University Premier Reserve led 10 goals to 9 and at half time they led 20 goals to 17.

At three-quarter time, the score was 29 goals to 28 and at full time the score was drawn at 37 goals each.

At the end of extra time, with three minutes each way the score was still drawn at 42 goals each.

After more extra time University of Waikato managed to pull ahead to win the game 45 goals to 43.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve - Winners Premier B. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For University Premier Reserve it was a true final where neither team would relent or concede until the last 30 seconds of double extra time.

University Premier Reserve flew out of the blocks however, nerves, emotions and pressure opened the door for St Paul’s to fight back.

University Premier Reserve had plenty of opportunity to forge ahead but were unable to take advantage of their numerous leads.

Beige Cooper at goal keep controlled the defensive circle with precision and courage gaining several intercepts and rebounds.

All seven players on court contributed massively on attack and defence. In the final seconds Amelia Burton at goal defence secured an intercept.

Followed by calm and controlled play by the attackers the final pass of the game glided cleanly into the circle into the safe hands of Precious Falemasame Letoga at goal shoot and the winning goal scored.

For St Paul’s Premier it was an epic finale to the season.

From the first whistle, the game was tightly contested, with only a handful of goals separating the two teams at each quarter break.

Both sides fought fiercely across the additional time and once again the teams could not be separated.

In the nail-biting final seconds, University Premier Reserve edged ahead to claim the win.

With a strong crowd of supporters behind them, the St Paul’s players did themselves proud.

They showed maturity, composure, and determination, capping off a season that reflected their hard work and dedication.

The closeness of this contest was a valuable experience and an ideal lead-in to UNISS.

Turangawaewae Premier had a win over Northern United Sports Club Mamba with the score being 24 goals to 14 at half time and winning the game 44 goals to 30.

This means that Turangawaewae Premier was placed third and Mamba fourth.

St Peters’ Premier were dominant in their game for fifth place over Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier and at half time they led by 27 goals to 11 and won the game 51 goals to 30.

Marist Verdettes Premier 1 came up with their first win of the season to beat Vetora Melville Premier to end up seventh in the grade.

The half time score was 20 all and the full time score was 34 goals to 29. Melville Premier were eighth.

Judy Macdonald is a volunteer at Hamilton City Netball Centre. She has been involved in the sport since 1981, including as a player and coach. She has been writing netball reports for NZME since 2011.