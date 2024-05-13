Monica Falkner at GS for Align Health Rangers Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton Indoor Premier Netball results for week 2

Northern United Sports Club Mamba 35 v St Paul’s Premier 45

v St Paul’s Premier Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve 37 v HGHS Old Girls Premier 47

v HGHS Old Girls Premier FTNC Premier 67 v FTNC Premier Reserve 36

v FTNC Premier Reserve Marist Verdettes Premier (1) 48 v Allied HOB Collins Premier 54

v Allied HOB Collins Premier Melville Vetora Premier 25 v University of Waikato Premier Reserves 71

v University of Waikato Premier Reserves Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 40 v Marist Verdettes Premier (2) 25

v Marist Verdettes Premier (2) St Peter’s Premier 22 v University of Waikato Premier 63

v University of Waikato Premier HGHS Langman 39 v Align Health Rangers Premier 69

The second week of the Lodge Real Estate premier indoor netball competition in Hamilton provided some great games, especially within Premier B.

Premier A

The closest game this week was that between Marist Verdettes Premier and Allied HOB Collins Premier. This game also had the new New Zealand rules applied around player safety, unfair play, unsporting behaviour and dangerous play, with a few suspensions.

The first two quarters were close with the halftime score being 24 goals to 22. In the second half, first Marist Premier, then Allied HOB Collins won a quarter, but not enough for Marist to take the win. The fulltime score was 54-48.

Alicia Archbold at WA for Allied HOB Collins Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Allied HOB Collins had a confident start with Kyra Collier at wing attack sighting Ola Talakai at goal shoot early. Pania Monk had a solid performance at goal keep, picking up tips and intercepts.

It was pleasing to see all players on the court, but at times this led to patches of inconsistency. The experience of seasoned players in key positions brought composure in the final quarter to settle the team.

It was a great spectator game between Align Health Rangers Premier and HGHS Langman. Rangers Premier played a strong and consistent four quarters to win convincingly. However, HGHS Langman did not always make it easy. At halftime the score was 33 goals to 18 and the fulltime score was 69-39.

In the all-club game between FTNC Premier and FTNC Premier Reserve, the premier team were too good winning each quarter, but there were a couple of closer quarters showing the premier reserve team had come to play. At halftime the score was 31 goals to 19 and at fulltime the score was 67-36.

Sophie Dunn at WD for St Paul's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

University of Waikato Premier had a dominant win over St Peter’s Premier despite a close first quarter that had only one goal in it. By halftime, University Premier led by 27 goals to 15. St Peter’s had a low-scoring third quarter, allowing University to get ahead and win by 63 goals to 22.

Premier B

HGHS Old Girls Premier had a competitive game against Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve after a strong first quarter that helped them take the win. They led by 30 goals to 16 at halftime.

Rangers Premier Reserve had a strong third quarter and the final quarter was drawn, but HGHS Old Girls won 47-37.

For HGHS Old Girls, the defence end was outstanding with Phillipa Hokianga, Liza Ball and Te Aomihia Olliver-Samuels all contributing hard. Meeki Cooper-Nicola had great control through the midcourt on attack.

Rangers Premier Reserve were not happy with their start, but proud of the efforts from the whole team to come back the way they did to reduce the deficit. Jess Fabling stood out in the defensive end with her pressure over ball and confusing the space of the shooters.

Alicia Craig at centre for Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve. Photo / Judy Macdonald

St Paul’s Premier also had a competitive game against Northern United Sports Club Mamba. The game was essentially won in the first half with St Paul’s ahead by 27 goals to 16.

NUSC Mamba were able to claw some of this back in the third quarter, but St Paul’s won 45-35. St Paul’s had a confident start and a good lead, which the team maintained for the rest of the game.

A standout was Anika Cowley who worked consistently hard on defence and attack throughout the whole match.

For NUSC Mamba, it is another year with new players, new positions and no training, and this definitely showed.

It was a slow start to the game, shooting stats were not consistent and the team made too many errors. On the positive side, due to some great circle defence, the team were able to close the gap to four goals during the game but could not maintain this.

Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier and Marist Verdettes Premier 2 had a great but overall low-scoring game, with the final quarter being a draw. Waikato Diocesan made a strong start and at halftime led by 20 goals to 10 and they also had a good third quarter to win the game by 40-25.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve got the highest score of the night in their win against Melville Vetora Premier. They dominated the game and at halftime they led by 37 goals to 14 ,and won 71-25.