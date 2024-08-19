Premier A

FTNC Premier Reserve and HGHS Langman had a great competitive game with HGHS making a great comeback in the third quarter.

FTNC started well, leading by 14 goals to 4 at the end of the first quarter. The halftime score was 24 goals to 14.

In the third quarter, HGHS managed to get within a goal with the score at three-quarter time 30 goals to 29. FTNC Premier Reserve then won the final quarter - and the game - with 41 goals to 37.

FTNC Premier Reserve was expecting a tough close game.

In the first half, Zoe Rosser at goal shoot and Simmone Blackburn at goal attack were decisive in their circle movements enabling Jessica Blake at wing attack to find them with relative ease.

The defensive end of Manor Fleming at goal defence and Anna Biladi at goal keep along with Bridie Potts at wing defence were strong at creating intercepts and shutting the opposition shooters down.

Kaiya Kepa and Kate Taylor from University of Waikato Premier have been named in the Netball NZ U21 team. Photo / Judy Macdonald

The second half was a hard slog. The team was proud of their persistence and ability to keep calm under pressure.

HGHS Langman’s slow start made it hard and even though the third quarter was strong they were not able to maintain the momentum. A number of positional changes were made during the game with mixed effect.

University of Waikato Premier had a comfortable win against Verdettes Marist Premier 1. At halftime, they led by 36 goals to 18 and they won the game 67 goals to 36.

Align Health Rangers Premier were too strong in their game against HGHS Old Girls Premier and they led from start to finish, winning every quarter. The halftime score was 31 goals to 15 and the full-time score was 65 goals to 31.

FTNC Premier dominated in their game against Allied HOB Collins Premier with the halftime score being 39 goals to 21 and winning the game 83 goals to 42.

Premier B

Northern United Sports Club Mamba was lucky to come away with a win against a fired-up St Paul’s Collegiate Premier.

At the end of the first quarter St Paul’s led by 14 goals to 13 and they led at halftime with the score being 24 goals to 22.

Mamba came back in the third quarter to take the lead 37 goals to 35 and the final quarter was a draw with the final score being 48 goals to 46.

For Mamba, it was a messy start to the game right through until halftime when coach Te Ata King gave the pep talk the team needed to focus on the “small wins” and the team managed to get the lead coming into the fourth quarter.

Alison Priestley at wing attack for Align Heath Rangers Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Wilson Rarere at goal attack shot well the whole game. For St Paul’s it was a close game in all four quarters. The team created a lot of turnovers through full team court pressure however, they were not always able to capitalise on those to take the win.

University of Waikato Premier Reserve also had a slow start in their game against Waikato Diocesan School for Girls Premier with Waikato Diocesan ahead at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, the score was 22 goals to 15 to University Premier Reserve. Waikato Diocesan won the third quarter to close the gap but University Premier Reserve was ruthless in the final quarter taking the win 45 goals to 32.

Align Health Rangers Premier Reserve and St Peter’s Premier had a great game.

Rangers Premier Reserve were ahead by 46 goals to 31 at halftime. They continued their lead into the third quarter but the final quarter was lower scoring. The full-time score was 81 goals to 51.

Melville Vetora Premier were too good for Marist Verdettes Premier 2 and they led from start to finish. The halftime score was 33 goals to 13 and the full-time score was 78 goals to 23.