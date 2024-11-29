Advertisement
Antonio Shalfoon signs 2025 contract with Crusaders after debut season

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon (from left) with coach Rob Penney and Ethan Blackadder after winning against the Blues earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

Former Te Awamutu Sports and Waikato lock Antonio Shalfoon made his debut for the Crusaders in 2024 off the bench against the Highlanders, proving himself regardless of a nerve-induced lack of sleep, and earned his spot in the starting lineup for the next three games.

Having clearly shown his abilities on the field, the 27-year-old was offered a 2025 Super Rugby Pacific contract.

“I had the end-of-year review with the coaches, they were impressed with how I conducted myself and how I played and stepped up in the last month of the season,” Shalfoon said.

“It was good to get it signed, obviously nothing is confirmed until you’ve signed that dotted line.”

Not quite the new kid on the block, Shalfoon is no stranger in the squad, not only debuting last season but having played alongside nine other Crusaders during the Bunnings Warehouse NPC season for the Tasman Mako.

“I was lucky coming from Tasman that I knew a few of the older boys. They’ve been awesome to me over the years, I could lean on them as well which helped me find my feet.

“The main thing I noticed about joining the Crusaders was the comradery. Not one person is bigger than the team, I felt I could just be myself”.

Shalfoon played soccer in his younger years but was drawn to rugby at 10 years old after watching the All Blacks on television, as well as some convincing from school friends.

Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon (right) competes with Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu in a lineout. Photo / Photosport
It was during his two years in Lincoln High School’s first XV that he was awarded a rugby scholarship for Lincoln University.

“Like any kid, I had the dream of being a professional rugby player. I didn’t think at the time it wasn’t going to come true.”

Being a country boy at heart, Shalfoon is pumped to take the Crusaders’ preseason game against northern rivals the Blues, to Kirwee Rugby Club on January 31.

“I played a bit of country rugby growing up, and for Springston this year,” Shalfoon said.

“It’s so good to get out into those country clubs.”

