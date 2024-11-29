Crusaders lock Antonio Shalfoon (from left) with coach Rob Penney and Ethan Blackadder after winning against the Blues earlier this year. Photo / Photosport

Former Te Awamutu Sports and Waikato lock Antonio Shalfoon made his debut for the Crusaders in 2024 off the bench against the Highlanders, proving himself regardless of a nerve-induced lack of sleep, and earned his spot in the starting lineup for the next three games.

Having clearly shown his abilities on the field, the 27-year-old was offered a 2025 Super Rugby Pacific contract.

“I had the end-of-year review with the coaches, they were impressed with how I conducted myself and how I played and stepped up in the last month of the season,” Shalfoon said.

“It was good to get it signed, obviously nothing is confirmed until you’ve signed that dotted line.”

Not quite the new kid on the block, Shalfoon is no stranger in the squad, not only debuting last season but having played alongside nine other Crusaders during the Bunnings Warehouse NPC season for the Tasman Mako.