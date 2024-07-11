Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News / Sport

All Blacks v England: Waikato’s Cortez Ratima named on bench

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read
Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima named for potential debut off the bench at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima named for potential debut off the bench at Eden Park. Photo / Photosport

Ōtorohanga Sports Club, Waikato Rugby and Gallagher Chiefs halfback Cortez Ratima, 23, has been named for a potential All Blacks debut off the bench against England at Eden Park on Saturday night.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has stayed consistent in his selections for the second test of the Steinlager Ultra Low Carb series.

He has made just one injury-enforced change to the starting lineup that beat England last weekend in Dunedin.

Blues halfback Finlay Christie will feel at home starting in place of TJ Perenara, who is out of the squad due to a leg injury sustained in the first test.

Ratima takes Christie’s place on the bench and will be in line to make his test debut if called upon.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

King Country-born Ratima, who was one of five new caps in the All Blacks squad for the 2024 Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series, could become the first of those players to be capped.

“Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his whānau. He’s a talented young man who is ready for test footy,” Robertson said.

“We can feel New Zealand’s support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park. It’s a very special venue to the All Blacks, and we’re going there on Saturday to win the series against England.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The fixture will be Christie’s first test start since the All Blacks’ 23-20 win over Australia in Dunedin in August 2023.

He will feed an otherwise unchanged backline led by first five-eighth Damian McKenzie and bookended by fullback Stephen Perofeta.

Chiefs heavy-hitter Samipeni Finau, who failed a head injury assessment (HIA) in last weekend’s 16-15 win over England in Dunedin, was cleared to play and will return to take his place at blindside flanker alongside Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea in the loose trio.

England haven’t won in New Zealand since 2003 - their second win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil following a famous victory in 1973.

They have met six times at Eden Park, the last test being in 2014 when the All Blacks won 20-15.

Current All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu and Beauden Barrett both played in that fixture.

Australian Nic Berry will referee the match, a return to Eden Park after being the referee for the Super Rugby final.

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio or find live match updates at nzherald.co.nz.

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport