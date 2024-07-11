King Country-born Ratima, who was one of five new caps in the All Blacks squad for the 2024 Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series, could become the first of those players to be capped.

“Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his whānau. He’s a talented young man who is ready for test footy,” Robertson said.

“We can feel New Zealand’s support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park. It’s a very special venue to the All Blacks, and we’re going there on Saturday to win the series against England.”

The fixture will be Christie’s first test start since the All Blacks’ 23-20 win over Australia in Dunedin in August 2023.

He will feed an otherwise unchanged backline led by first five-eighth Damian McKenzie and bookended by fullback Stephen Perofeta.

Chiefs heavy-hitter Samipeni Finau, who failed a head injury assessment (HIA) in last weekend’s 16-15 win over England in Dunedin, was cleared to play and will return to take his place at blindside flanker alongside Dalton Papali’i and Ardie Savea in the loose trio.

England haven’t won in New Zealand since 2003 - their second win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil following a famous victory in 1973.

They have met six times at Eden Park, the last test being in 2014 when the All Blacks won 20-15.

Current All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu and Beauden Barrett both played in that fixture.

Australian Nic Berry will referee the match, a return to Eden Park after being the referee for the Super Rugby final.

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio or find live match updates at nzherald.co.nz.