Hamilton Library staff member Natalie Coats assists zinesters at last week's workshop.

It’s the Waikato-based festival you have probably never heard of, but this weekend Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest celebrates its 10th anniversary.

If you’re new to this art form, zines are short-run, self-published magazines that allow your imagination to run wild.

They are full of comics, collages, fan art, photo essays and more. Zines draw inspiration from anywhere and everywhere.

The festival has included a series of four workshops, each hosted by a zine creator, to inspire new and experienced fellow creators.

The culmination is a Market Day to be held at Hamilton Central Library on Saturday from 10am to 3pm, followed by an afterparty, prizes and live performances.

The market features a sell-out 54 stalls from zine creators. It is a public event and everyone is welcome.

Last Thursday’s free Hamilton Libraries collaborative zine workshop was deemed a success.

Eleven participants were set on a mission to produce a collage zine in under two hours.

The collage collaborators converged on Chartwell Library at 6pm, and by 8pm left with a copy of their zine Knight Bath.

Eleven collage collaborators produced the Knight Bath zine in under two hours.

The workshop was facilitated by KHZ committee member Horiana Henderson, assisted by library staff member Natalie Coats.

Henderson attended the same workshop last year.

“The lesson plan was shared with me by last year’s host, Bryce Galloway,” Henderson said.

“That’s where I fell in love with zines. Maybe next year, one of tonight’s attendees will host it.

“I grew up going to Charties [Chartwell Square] and this is my local library, so it was nice to bring my family along.

“My husband, our friend and I collaged, the boys read and drew and played chess, we made new friends and had fun.”

Henderson’s friend, Aram Vivanco, of Mexico, has been working in the South Island and dropped by, before he heads off overseas, just in time for the workshop.

“I think it was pretty fun to meet people who are interested in art because it’s not something that most people do,” Vivanco said.

A page from the Knight Bath zine.

“It’s something that involves imagination to create your own thing.”

Vivanco had never heard of zines and found the workshop challenging.

He has Knight Bath packed in his bag, but is unsure if he’ll be able to keep this on his travels.

“Even if I have to take a picture, I’ll definitely take it with me around the world.”

Zine workshop facilitator Horiana Henderson (standing left) at last Thursday's event.

The first workshop was on Thursday, May 23, at Hamilton Central Library’s Auaha Space.

The Poetry Zine Workshop with Aimee-Jane Anderson-O’Connor taught participants how to poetically unpack the “big themes”, using simile and metaphor.

Through creative play and a series of exercises, attendees left with handmade zines packed with new lines of poetry.

Workshop two on May 30 was at Te Kete Aronui/Rototuna Library.

The Mini-Zine Workshop to Prompts was facilitated by Kendall Noyse-White.

Participants made their own mini-zine inspired by mystery prompts.

Henderson said she attended and pulled out the prompt — a favourite movie/TV show —and made a zine about the 1985 movie The Last Dragon.

Poster for the 10th-anniverary Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest.

Last in the series of workshops is the Kids’ Zine Making Kit Workshop with Wyatt Dawson at Dinsdale Library on Thursday, June 13, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

For more information go to hamiltonlibraries.co.nz and check “What’s on”.