“I wanted to do publishing first but publishers said my writing wasn’t the best and they couldn’t work with me ... I realised the hard way that self-publishing was the way to go.”
Shadaya said that Sophie remained her inspiration to finish the book.
“Knowing how my friend would feel receiving that as a gift and thinking about the physical book in her hand, was a way of motivating me because that was always the end goal.
“I really wanted her to love it and be the best present she’s ever gotten.”
Her books showcase the elements of empowerment, representation, and positive change, which Shadaya believes is significant for readers to relate to.
“In the third book, I did add a bit of mental health stuff very lightly so the reader can have a relatable journey to the main character, that’s what I try to do with my books as I’m processing into this older stage.”
Her author journey also ignited her passion for literacy advocacy. Now, Shadaya is on a mission to spread the joy of reading and writing, especially to those of colour.
“Everyone uses technology now like AI and I’m not a fan ... I feel we should encourage children to read and write because one day you’ll be thrown into a situation where you can’t use those technologies,” she said.
“I don’t just want to inspire Africans because looking at statistics, Māori and Pasifika struggle with reading and writing and I want to try to inspire them too. I go to a predominantly Pasifika and Māori school so I want to show my classmates that reading and writing can help you explore your mind.
“I just want to inspire youth to know they can do anything possible no matter what boundaries or limitations they have.”