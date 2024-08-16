Despite her author success, Shadaya told Waikato Herald that writing wasn’t her strongest area in school.

Rutendo and her friend Sophie at the launch of Rutendo's first book, 'Rachel and the Enchanted Forest' in 2022. Photo / Supplied

“I knew Sophie really liked reading and writing so I wanted to write a book for her but I wasn’t confident and writing was one of my weaker areas at school.

“I struggled a bit with writing because I wasn’t so creative, being from an area where your parents are academic-minded and not too creative-minded, it kind of limits your writing.

“I wanted to do publishing first but publishers said my writing wasn’t the best and they couldn’t work with me ... I realised the hard way that self-publishing was the way to go.”

Shadaya said that Sophie remained her inspiration to finish the book.

“Knowing how my friend would feel receiving that as a gift and thinking about the physical book in her hand, was a way of motivating me because that was always the end goal.

“I really wanted her to love it and be the best present she’s ever gotten.”

Her books showcase the elements of empowerment, representation, and positive change, which Shadaya believes is significant for readers to relate to.

“In the third book, I did add a bit of mental health stuff very lightly so the reader can have a relatable journey to the main character, that’s what I try to do with my books as I’m processing into this older stage.”

Her author journey also ignited her passion for literacy advocacy. Now, Shadaya is on a mission to spread the joy of reading and writing, especially to those of colour.

“Everyone uses technology now like AI and I’m not a fan ... I feel we should encourage children to read and write because one day you’ll be thrown into a situation where you can’t use those technologies,” she said.

“I don’t just want to inspire Africans because looking at statistics, Māori and Pasifika struggle with reading and writing and I want to try to inspire them too. I go to a predominantly Pasifika and Māori school so I want to show my classmates that reading and writing can help you explore your mind.

“I just want to inspire youth to know they can do anything possible no matter what boundaries or limitations they have.”

Rutendo Shadaya and her self-published books.

Reflecting on her journey and her Y25 win, Shadaya said she’s proud of how far she’s come.

“It’s transformed my confidence in public speaking, I never wanted to go out and participate in things. I never had the motivation but it’s helped me grow and teach me positivity with people.

“I feel good being recognised and coming from a small place like Tokoroa, I feel like my movement is now going national and more people are recognising it.

“It shows how that one idea of writing a book really impacted my life. I’m grateful for the opportunities that’s been given to me.”

To anyone thinking of becoming an author, Shadaya said it’s not just about writing a story.

“It’s about writing and finding yourself in the story, and developing the story to be your own reality.”





