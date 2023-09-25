The play is an original creation by Youth Theatreworks Waihī.

Youth Theatreworks Waihī is presenting a pantomime called The Quest next month, entirely devised, scripted and acted by its young cast.

The charitable trust is dedicated to providing safe and inclusive opportunities for young people in Waihī and the surrounding communities to learn theatre and performance skills. It recognises the need for young people to be involved in theatre and have opportunities to perform on stage.

The Waihī Drama Society has allowed the trust to use the theatre on Boyd Rd.

The Quest will be staged on Saturday, October 14. The actors, aged from 7 to 18, have developed their own characters, story, dialogue and set.

Tutors Bianca Till and Victoria Menary have helped them turn their ideas into a show.

The Quest is a hilarious story of a plucky orphan trying to find her parents, featuring mistaken identity, spilt potions, time travel, villains, a dragon and an unruly demon.

The young cast have been rehearsing since July and are putting on four performances for schools and two public shows.

The Quest plays on October 14.

