Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

'You can make it out': From South Auckland gangster life to promising Waikato farming career

Dean Taylor
By
6 mins to read
Ahuwhenua Trophy Young Māori Farmer Award finalist Ben Purua, with his wife Nikki, at Waikeria Prison where he served a prison sentence for manslaughter. Photo / Dean Taylor

Ahuwhenua Trophy Young Māori Farmer Award finalist Ben Purua, with his wife Nikki, at Waikeria Prison where he served a prison sentence for manslaughter. Photo / Dean Taylor

Tonight, Ben Purua will stand on the stage at the Ahuwhenua Trophy Dairy Competition Awards Dinner as one of three finalists in the Young Māori Farmer Award. Ten years ago, as a teenager, he stood

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News