Lana Poihipi, Sheryl Paekau and Donna Wilson at the Papakainga workshop. Photo / Waikato District Council

Dozens of mana whenua joined key organisations involved in the development of papakāinga at a workshop held in Ngāruawāhia last month.

Around 50 people joined key Waikato District Council staff - plus representatives from Waikato Tainui, Te Kooti Whenua Māori, Waikato Regional Council and Te Puni Kōkiri - at the Ngāruawāhia Town Hall to listen, learn and ask questions about the papakāinga process within the Waikato district.

The workshop covered rules for Māori land development and patai, assisting early aspirations, a papakāinga forum overview, and included updates from all organisations involved with the process and how they can support mana whenua to develop papakāinga land.

"It was fantastic to see such active participation and engagement from our community," says the council's Resource Management Policy team leader, Keri Davis-Miller.

"It really gives strength to both the need and demand for this service within our district."

Rangiamohia Brown and councillor Tilly Turner enjoy a break in proceedings during the workshop. Photo / Waikato District Council

Participants were invited to share their stories, and to listen to and ask questions about changes in the Waikato District Plan relating to Māori land objectives and policies, Māori purpose activities, and how to identify individual sites and overlays in the online District Plan.

Key to the workshop's success was all the effort and preparation by the Resource Management Policy team and wider support from Waikato District Council staff.



"We are a team of passionate individuals, and facilitating accessible papakāinga development for mana whenua in our district is something we strive to support," adds Davis-Miller.

"The day was a great success, and this is with a big tribute to our kaiwhakamahaere [general manager] Sheryl Paekau's amazing mahi and kaupapa – the preparation that was undertaken in the lead-up to this day was massive!"

Attendees of the workshop asked a series of complex questions which identified common themes, issues and opportunities which were addressed as a part of the workshop.

The next papakāinga workshop is scheduled for Sunday, November 20 in Tuakau.