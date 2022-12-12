Waitomo Caves offers great gift options, from a gentle boat ride under galaxies of twinkling glowworms, to jumping off underground waterfalls. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

When it comes to Christmas shopping, some people are not so easy to buy for. Finding something for the person who has everything is no mean feat. Instead, an experience is an ideal gift as it enriches their life without them having to find space for it in the lounge.

Image / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

So, whether you are gifting to an adventurer, a foodie, an event enthusiast, or a nature lover, there is an experience in the Waikato they are guaranteed to love and will remember forever.

At the Waikato Herald, we have popped on our Christmas tunes and Santa hats as we count down to the big day and asked Hamilton & Waikato Tourism to pull together a gift guide full of wonderful experiences right here in our own backyard.

Here’s just a taster of some of the amazing experiences in the Waikato that make the perfect gift.

1. Get close to nature

Gift your little explorers an annual pass so they can visit and explore until their heart’s content. Hours of fun can be had exploring and meeting the wide variety of rare and endangered animals from around the world at Hamilton Zoo. Or if the kids like to escape into nature, look no further than a visit to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Choose from a guided tour of the wetlands or forest or a self-guided wander along the meandering paths to the sound of the birds overhead.

For someone who loves an escape into nature, look no further than a visit to Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari. Choose from a guided tour of the wetlands or forest, or a self-guided wander. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

2. Underground adventures

The awe-inspiring Waitomo Caves are a great gifting option. There are plenty of options to choose from including gentle boat rides under galaxies of twinkling glowworms, walking tours through the caves to see the magical limestone formations, and a blood-pumping range of adventure activities like blackwater rafting in the depths, jumping off underground waterfalls and abseiling 100m into the belly of the cave.

3. Middle-earth Movie Magic

Hobbiton Movie Set is a must-see for mighty local Waikato residents and visitors alike. This world-renowned attraction gives first-hand insights into the filming of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and the opportunity to get up close to iconic hobbit holes. Guided tours include a complimentary refreshment at The Green Dragon Inn – with options for special breakfast or dinner tours too.

You can’t go wrong with gift of foodie delights - even if it's just a voucher for a couple of scoops of Duck Island Ice Cream. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

4. Foodie Delights

You can’t go wrong with a gift of foodie delights. From vouchers for high tea at Zealong Tea Estate to award-winning restaurants, there is a locally crafted treat for all tastebuds. Those with a sweet tooth will be overjoyed to receive a voucher for a couple of scoops, or even an icecream cake from Duck Island Ice Cream. There are also many excellent coffee spots in the region, including those serving locally roasted beans while local microbreweries are also a popular choice over the summer months.

5. High-speed action

If the rev of an engine gets the blood pumping, head north of Hamilton to Hampton Downs. Challenge friends and family to see who has the best time around the Go Kart track, or really feed your need for speed with a V8 Muscle Car or Supercar experience.

Challenge friends and family to see who has the best time around the Go Kart track at Hampton Downs. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

6. Blooming discoveries

For friends and family visiting Hamilton these summer holidays, why not treat them to a guided tour at Hamilton Gardens? Whether for first-time or seasoned visitors, a guided tour offers hidden stories, secret symbols, interesting snippets, and new insights into some of the most popular gardens.

7. Immersive Art

Art and culture aficionados will love an outing to Waikato Museum, with the region’s culture and heritage on display alongside touring exhibitions. The highlight over the summer is the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition offering an exclusive opportunity to immerse yourself in breathtaking photography and discover the fascinating stories behind the photos.

For friends and family visiting Hamilton a guided tour at Hamilton Gardens makes a great gift. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

8. Events Galore

Everyone loves to receive a ticket for an amazing live event for Christmas and with a great line-up of events in the Waikato this summer you can’t go wrong! From sporting events like FIFA Women’s World Cup, international cricket and the HSBC NZ Sevens to performing arts at Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa and touring comedy shows there is something to suit everybody.

Gift something a little different this Christmas with an experience in the mighty Waikato.

For more inspiration on great things to see and do in the Waikato this summer and beyond, visit www.waikatonz.com.



