Woman hit by car in Hamilton then taken away in same vehicle

Police are asking for this man's help after a woman was hit by a vehicle and then taken from the scene in the same car. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for information after reports that a woman ran away from a car, was hit by it, and then was apparently taken from the scene in the same vehicle.

Hamilton city area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said the incident happened on Tuesday in the suburb of Fairfield at about 7.15pm.

Police have released a photo of a man who they believe might be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Neilson said the woman was reported to have been hit by a Mazda 6 sedan after she appeared to run from it on Clarkin Road, near Golden Place.

“The woman was then transported from the scene in the same vehicle. Those involved are believed to be known to each other.”