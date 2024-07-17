Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Woman hit by car in Hamilton then taken away in same vehicle

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Police are asking for this man's help after a woman was hit by a vehicle and then taken from the scene in the same car. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for information after reports that a woman ran away from a car, was hit by it, and then was apparently taken from the scene in the same vehicle.

Hamilton city area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said the incident happened on Tuesday in the suburb of Fairfield at about 7.15pm.

Police have released a photo of a man who they believe might be able to assist them with their inquiries.

Neilson said the woman was reported to have been hit by a Mazda 6 sedan after she appeared to run from it on Clarkin Road, near Golden Place.

“The woman was then transported from the scene in the same vehicle. Those involved are believed to be known to each other.”

He said the woman had since been located and was in a stable condition at Waikato Hospital.

“Police are conducting a number of inquiries including examining the vehicle involved, a scene examination, and speaking to the [woman] as we piece together the circumstances around what occurred.

“Police are providing support to the [woman] and their family, who we will keep updated on the investigation.

“We are appealing for any information that may be able to assist in our investigation, including any video footage, or information around the incident last night, and for the man pictured to contact us.”

Anyone with information that could help police was asked to dial 105 or get in contact via www.police.givt.nz/use-105. People can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest from Waikato News

