The Kinloch community will celebrate Guy Fawkes this weekend. Photo / Sean McConnachie

Taupō Community Playgroup open day

Saturday, November 18, 11.30am to 3.30pm

Taupō Community Playgroup is holding an open day to celebrate 34 years of serving the Taupō community. The event is open to founding members, past members, current families and the general public to come on down and join the celebrations.

There will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained, including a coffee cart, Mr Whippy and candyfloss vendors, bake sale and games.

There will also be a free sausage sizzle, free face painting, a free bouncy castle and a colouring-in competition.

Fundraising raffle tickets will be available on the day to help the playgroup with some much-needed upgrades to the outdoor play space.

To recognise the important work of the three founding members of the group, as well as former mayor Joan Williamson, who opened the Taupō Community Playgroup in 1989, specially-made plaques will be presented.

Kinloch Community Association Family Fireworks

Saturday, November 11, from 6pm

The community is invited to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night with a bring-your-own picnic event beginning at 6pm. Hand in fireworks to Kinloch Fire Brigade on arrival. Natural products are welcome to build the bonfire, but no green prunings, lawn clippings or rubbish, please.

There will be a bucket collection for Kinloch Fire Brigade as well as a sausage sizzle for Kinloch Kindy, so visitors are advised to bring cash for these great causes.

Children’s traditional games kick off at 6.30pm, followed by Guy judging (again, natural products only please) at 6.45pm. The lolly scramble is 7.15pm and the bonfire is lit at 7.30pm. Fireworks start after sunset at 8pm.

Mocktails & Menopause Evening

Wednesday, November 15, 5.30pm to 6.30pm, tickets $25

Join us for an unforgettable evening of empowerment, education, and mocktails at the Menopause & Mocktails event.

You will be joined by Phoebe Smith, registered nutritionist from Feel Fresh Nutrition Taupō, and Charlotte Pichot, qualified personal trainer from Empower Fitness.

Phoebe and Charlotte will educate you on the hormones involved in menopause and will share their expertise on nutrition and exercise so you can gain valuable insights to navigate menopause with grace and confidence.

All while enjoying the delicious mocktails and nibbles crafted by the Cozy Corner Cafe team.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.





