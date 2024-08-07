It’s awards season in Waikato. Entries and nominations for the Richardsons Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards are open until August 16, while nominations for Hamilton’s Love the Centre awards close on August 30. Nominations can be made online.

Hamilton byelection

Progress results in the Kirikiriroa Māori ward byelection show Maria Te Aukaha Huata will replace Melaina Huaki. With the special votes and votes cast on election day still to be counted, Huata received 655 votes, followed by Horiana Henderson with 364 votes. The councillor-elect will be sworn in at a council meeting early next week.

Māori wards

Ruapehu District Council has yet to decide whether to keep its three Māori ward seats before the 2025 local elections, as required by legislation. To ensure they consider the views of the community, the council will hold two public meetings - one in Ohakune on August 14 and another in Taumarunui on September 4.

Racetrack run cancelled

The annual race track run at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park has been cancelled due to low registration numbers. The event was meant to take place on September 8 and is a fundraising run for The John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation. Those who have already registered will receive a full refund.

Morrinsville watermain

Matamata-Piako District Council contractors will be carrying out watermain upgrade works along the intersection of Morrinsville’s Coronation, Snell and Studholme Sts next week. To replace the old water pipes and connect them to the new Lockerbie water treatment plant and subdivision, parts of those streets will be closed from Monday, August 12 to October 4. Access will be available for residents and to the Coronation Rd shops.

Slip repairs

Works to repair a slip on Colville Rd and restore the road to two full lanes is set to start on Monday, August 12. The location is about 4.8km from the Coromandel township. The road is planned to be open to at least one lane throughout the works. The work is weather-dependent and should be complete by the end of October.