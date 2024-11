One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a fence in Whatawhata, Waikato.

One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a fence in Whatawhata, Waikato.

One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a fence in Whatawhata, Waikato, today.

A police spokesperson said the incident was reported about 11.28am.

“It was a single-vehicle crash. A vehicle has struck a fence,” the spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance was sent to a motor vehicle incident on Kura St, Whatawhata, at 11.24am.