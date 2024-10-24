Whangamatā swimming pool project given $64k ratepayer lifeline

When the pool closed, works including draining the pool, surface preparations, and pool interior repainting started.
While remedial work was undertaken additional costs had arisen due to material price increases, extended scaffold hire, external waterproofing of the pool surrounding, resulting in a $46,000 shortfall.
Despite the shortfall, the project continued with the main pool refurbishment.
While it was reported in March that the revamp would cost $250,000, in his chairman’s report for 2023/24, Boston said there were several aspects of the refurbishment that needed to be addressed, bringing the estimated cost to $300,000.
“While the pool itself is in sound condition there are several aspects that need to be addressed, sealing the pool walls from the outside, to prevent water egress and replacement of the lane rope anchor points; the preparation for painting cannot take place until this restoration has been completed,” Boston said.
In 2022, the pool had received a grant of $500,000 from TCDC to install heat pumps, upgrade the chlorine gas system and refurbish the pool, with the help of locally targeted rates.