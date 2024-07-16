“While we have completed remedial work and prepared the pool for the next stage, additional costs have arisen due to material price increases, extended scaffold hire... [and] external waterproofing of pool surround... This has resulted in a $46,275 shortfall.

Whangamatā Community Pool committee chairman Rob Boston said it was difficult to put a value on the facility, "It's absolutely essential".

“Despite this, we have continued with the main pool refurbishment, carefully planning the timeline to minimise disruptions; while we have made significant progress, unforeseen circumstances have led to a funding shortfall,” Boston said.

While it was reported in March that the revamp would cost $250,000, in his chairman’s report for 2023/24, Boston said there were several aspects of the refurbishment that needed to be addressed, bringing the estimated cost to $300,000.

“While the pool itself is in sound condition there are several aspects that need to be addressed, sealing the pool walls from the outside, to prevent water egress and replacement of the lane rope anchor points; the preparation for painting cannot take place until this restoration has been completed.”

At the Whangamatā Community Board meeting on Tuesday, the board deferred a decision on making up for the shortfall until September when the availability of retained earnings figures would be known.

The board was also seeking more information from the Thames-Coromandel District Council on what pool of funding might be available to assist.

Board members have agreed in principle to the request, but there were questions around discretionary funding and retained earnings.

Board member Neil Evans said the funds were not needed until September.

In 2022, the pool had received a grant of $500,000 from TCDC to install heat pumps, upgrade the chlorine gas system and refurbish the pool, with the help of locally targeted rates.

Boston said this had transformed the pool, allowing it to operate year-round and enabling the introduction of Learn to Swim programmes and a range of aquatic activities.