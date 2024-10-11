“This year’s event will start in the Tairua Forest, about 3.5 kilometres from the main road; we’ll be using an area near the Luck at Last Mine, which has very interesting history.”

Thompson said about 400 people were expected.

That included competitors and helpers, including local Land Search and Rescue members who assisted with communication and safety in the forest and bush areas.

“The event has been running for more than 10 years – it started as a means for the Bivouac Colts Adventure Racing Team to raise funds for overseas competitions.”

The race covers the wider Whangamatā area and surrounds.

Whangamatā local Ryan Thompson came up with the idea and designed several courses around the bush, beaches and rivers surrounding the town.

“It is a beautiful area, and people keep coming back year after year to take part,” Thompson said.

“Locals can take part or assist with the event; many local businesses sponsor us because of the visitors and business it brings to Whangamatā.

“The town benefits from a big influx of visitors on race weekend; the highlights would definitely be the locations we use, and the fun that teams have together out on the course.

“There’s a lot of prior planning, mapping, exploring of locations and logistics involved in putting on an event of this size.”

Thompson said it was about encouraging people to embrace the spirit of adventure and discover the joy of outdoor challenges.

To find out more go to Whangamatā Adventure Race.

Disciplines

Mountain biking – the mountain biking will take place on forestry roads, gravel roads and farmland. There’s not much flat land around Whangamatā so be prepared for some steep hills, up and down.

Trekking – the trekking will be a mixture of trails, streams, native bush and forestry.

Navigation – a key part of the race is navigating to the checkpoints using a map and compass. No GPS allowed. Maps are provided and are generally 1:25000 topographical style. The six-hour race will be beginner-intermediate level with some optional checkpoints being trickier to navigate to.

Mystery activities – these will be revealed on the day. Previous mystery activities have included Sudoku, MTB seesaw, mud run, paintball shooting, scrabble and quoits!







