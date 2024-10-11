The Whangamatā Adventure Race involves a number of sporting disciplines including running and mountain biking.
Running, walking, mountain biking and orienteering will feature in a multisport challenge across Whangamatā this weekend.
The Whangamatā Adventure Race will see competitors tackle three- and six-hour races in teams of two, three or four on foot and mountain bikes across unfamiliar terrain, using maps to guide them to checkpoints.
Race director Rod Thompson described the race as “orienteering on steroids”.
“Each checkpoint they find earns them points, so the aim is to find as many as possible in the allocated time.”
Thompson said competitors should be able to read a map, use a compass, and be fit enough to ride and run or walk for three or six hours over tricky terrain, such as hills, forestry roads, bush trails, rivers and streams.
Trekking – the trekking will be a mixture of trails, streams, native bush and forestry.
Navigation – a key part of the race is navigating to the checkpoints using a map and compass. No GPS allowed. Maps are provided and are generally 1:25000 topographical style. The six-hour race will be beginner-intermediate level with some optional checkpoints being trickier to navigate to.
Mystery activities – these will be revealed on the day. Previous mystery activities have included Sudoku, MTB seesaw, mud run, paintball shooting, scrabble and quoits!