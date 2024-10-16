Close to 400 people were running, walking, mountain biking and orienteering in a multisport challenge across Whangamatā on the weekend.
Competitors tackled three and six-hour races in teams of two, three or four on foot and mountain bikes across unfamiliar terrain, using maps to guide them to checkpoints during the Whangamatā Adventure Race on Saturday.
Race director Rod Thompson said 393 competitors, about 30 volunteers and “quite a few spectators” turned out for the event, a similar turnout to the 2023 event.
“We had a fantastic day, with good weather and a great bunch of competitors who gave it their all; the tracks and trails were steep and muddy in places, but they weren’t deterred and enjoyed the challenges of the course.”
This year’s event started in the Tairua Forest, about 3.5 kilometres from the main road with competitors using an area near the Luck at Last Mine.