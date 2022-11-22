Westpac's rescue rashies unzip to reveal CPR instructions. Photo / Supplied

In an effort to help prevent drownings during summer, Westpac is giving away about 1000 rescue rashies that unzip to reveal CPR instructions.

Last year, 13 people drowned in Waikato and a further 21 ended up in hospital according to Water Safety NZ. In total, 90 people drowned in preventable accidents in New Zealand in 2021, the highest number since 2011, and a further 183 were hospitalised.

The Westpac rescue rashies are designed for children aged 2 to 8 and apart from providing potentially life-saving information, the rashies are brightly coloured, making children easy to spot, and offer UPF50+ sun protection.

The bank is giving away about 1000 rashies and 7000 are on public sale now.

Westpac NZ chief executive Catherine McGrath says too many New Zealanders are drowning, and the bank wants to work with Kiwis to turn things around.

“There were 90 preventable drownings in 2021 and drownings are on track to rise again this year. Reminding ourselves about how vigilant we all need to be near and in the water is really important as we start to enjoy the great NZ summer,” McGrath says.

Apart from revealing CPR instructions behind the zipper, the rashies are brightly coloured, making children easy to spot and offer UPF50+ sun protection.

“Our partnership with Westpac Rescue Helicopters has been keeping Kiwis safe for 40 years. We see rescue rashies as an added reminder to stay safe, be easily seen and prevent a rescue situation in the first place.”

According to Water Safety NZ, there have already been 74 preventable drownings this year, which is 10 more than the same time last year. Five children aged 4 and under drowned and another 25 were hospitalised.

Westpac ambassador and New Zealand para-swimmer Dame Sophie Pascoe is behind the rescue rashie campaign and says she is looking forward to seeing lots of red rashies around New Zealand’s rivers, lakes and beaches this summer.

“What I love about Rescue Rashies is they’re a fun and interactive way to remind us about water safety. Kids love wearing them, so putting them on doesn’t feel like a chore,” Pascoe says.

Rescue rashies are $25 each with all proceeds from the sale going to the rescue helicopter of the purchaser’s choice.

To be in to win a Rescue Rashie head to westpac.co.nz/rescuerashie and check out the CPR resources available.