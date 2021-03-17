Water restrictions for Hamilton and Waipā end on Friday

Sprinkler use without restrictions is OK again in many parts of the Waikato - but not all. Photo / File

Water restrictions for Hamilton city and Waipā district residents will be lifted from Friday, March 19.

Their local councils say the communities have done a great job playing their part in using water efficiently this summer, particularly outdoors. Combined with change in temperature and rainy forecasts it was decided this week that alert levels are no longer required.

Hamilton City Council's city waters manager Maire Porter said the city's overall water use has been tracking well in recent weeks, but the council encourages people to continue to use water smartly year-round.

"We really appreciate the effort Hamiltonians make, and it has been great to see the way in which the community responded to the water alert levels and made changes to the way they used water, as it really does make a difference."

Waipā District Council water services manager Martin Mould said Waipā residents made a great effort to be mindful of water use this summer.

"Residents have been exceptionally good with consistently low water use across the summer, which has enabled our water alerts to stay at lower levels.

"We also had fewer reported water wasters this summer which is certainly a positive sign. We hope this great behaviour will continue."

Smart Water has an e-newsletter to let you know when your alert level changes. Sign up at smartwater.org.nz/subscribe. For water saving tips go to smartwater.org.nz.

Waipā is currently undergoing improvements to the water supply for Te Awamutu, Pirongia and Ohaupo which involves upgrading the Parallel Road Treatment Plant and installing a new pipeline between the Waikato River and Te Awamutu. The project is expected to be completed by October.

"This project will make our supply for the Pukerimu and Te Awamutu catchments more resilient, so we won't be as impacted by fluctuating weather patterns in the future, but it is good practice to be conservative with water all year-round," Mould said.

Hamilton and Waipa are currently at water alert level 2, meaning sprinkler systems may be used on alternate days, 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm. Hand-held hosing can be done at anytime.

Matamata-Piako District has been at water alert level 3 since March 4, but is reviewing the situation this week. Level 3 allows watering to be done using only a hand-held hose on alternate days.

It applies to all water supply consumers – residential and commercial on town water supply – in Te Aroha, Matamata, Morrinsville, Te Poi, Tahuna, Waharoa and Hinuera.

Watering on alternate days means addresses with even street numbers should water on days with even dates in the month, for example, 4th, 6th and so on. Odd letterbox numbers can water on days with odd dates, for example, 5th and 7th.

In the Waikato District Tauwhare, Gordonton, Matangi, Tamahere, Newstead/Eureka, Wallace Rd and Stonebridge estate are all at alert level 2. Tuakau and Pokeno: are at level 1 restrictions; the rest of the Waikato district has no restrictions.

South Waikato District has lifted all water restrictions including for Arapuni have been lifted but consumers are still being urged to conserve water.

Hauraki District has also moved to a conserve water level.