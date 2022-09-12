Work on the Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant Stage 3 Upgrade began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton's Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant is speeding through its current upgrade, a $56 million project, which will see the city with one of the largest wastewater inlet screening facilities in the country.

Wastewater is the liquid that is flushed from our bathrooms, kitchens, and laundries, and usually includes additional chemicals and solids. As the first step in the treatment process, the inlet screens filter out solid objects before the wastewater is treated.

The secondary treatment process has also had an upgrade, with a new basin (bioreactor), clarifier, and pump station that increases both the performance of the plant and the amount of wastewater it can process each day.

The next phase includes updating some of the existing plant to match the performance of the new infrastructure.

HCC's City Waters Unit manager, Maire Porter, said these upgrades will ensure our wastewater continues to comply with Waikato Regional Council standards.

"Investing in this upgrade is a part of council's renewal and upgrade programmes, which aim to ensure our city's assets can cater for Hamiltonian's wastewater needs now, and as our city grows," she said.

The council is now encouraging people to play their part by watching what they flush.

"The team has worked incredibly hard to manage recent large flows of wastewater at the plant," said Porter.

The biggest culprit is wet wipes, but the team has found everything from children's toys to blocks of timber caught in the inlet screens.

"It's really important that we work together to decrease the number of unwanted materials and chemicals being flushed into the system, which can affect the performance of the plant and the safety of our people."

Work on the Pukete Wastewater Treatment Plant Stage 3 Upgrade began in 2018 and is expected to be completed in 2024.

The first two phases included the installation of the new bioreactor basin, clarifier, and a second onsite pump station, as well as improvements to the plant's chemical storage facility.

The final phase involves the retrofitting of the four existing bioreactors, testing the new technology and upgrading the inlet screening facility.

Waters funding makes a splash

Meanwhile, the hard work of council staff, contractors, and the wider community has seen $17.46 million in central government stimulus funding invested into a range of three waters projects (water, wastewater, and stormwater).

The funding was granted by the Department of Internal Affairs in November 2020 and allocated to 19 projects. These activities focused on the assessment and renewal of pipes and pumps, environmental compliance, and building resilience in Hamilton's water networks.

Some of these projects also included strategic studies and business cases that will enable future decision-making about sustainability.

More than 87,000 worker hours were dedicated to the different projects over 20 months, which had a significant impact on the economic recovery of Hamilton after Covid-19.

A fun and interactive educational model was built to bring Hamilton's three waters systems to life through hands-on, interactive play. Photo / Supplied

"Every person involved has helped us deliver some great outcomes for our city, including improving the city's assets, increasing our compliance, and preparing for future growth and decision making," said Porter.

"We had a slow start and a quick finish, with the Covid-19 pandemic impacting contractor availability and suppliers. But we are proud to say we used more than 87 contractors, consultants, and organisations to help get the different projects across the line, with many from the Waikato, as well as strengthening our relationships and creating new job opportunities."

Achievements include inspecting 200km of water and wastewater pipes for leaks, as well as renewing 1.5km and installing a further 2.5km of new water, wastewater, and stormwater pipes. Checks at almost 900 sites around the city resulted in repairs at 505 properties to improve wastewater for residents and make sure stormwater does not enter the wastewater system.

More than 70,000 native trees and shrubs were planted in the Mangaiti Gully with the help of local iwi working groups, restoring the natural space. Engagement with mana whenua and Waikato Tainui has created opportunities for Māori to share their heritage, language, and stories throughout the program.

Perhaps the most recognised project, a fun, and interactive educational model was built to bring Hamilton's three waters systems to life through hands-on, interactive play.

The display shows the connection between the Waikato River and its cultural significance with daily activities, including the pipes, pumps, and treatment plants the Council looks after. The model is available for schools and community groups to hire.

While the water stimulus programme is now finished, further work is needed to apply strategic policies and plans that were developed as part of the programme. Larger, growth-focused projects that were started with the stimulus funding will also be completed using funding from both the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan and the 2022-23 Annual Plan.