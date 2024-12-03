Simple wording remembering all men and women who had contributed to World War I and World War II along with the 22 names of fallen soldiers connected with the area had been suggested.
The material suggested by the architect would reflect the materials used in the existing memorial garden.
He said a budget would be prepared but was seeking acceptance from all involved parties and discussion of cost sharing.
Mercury Bay Community Board will consider the proposal at a meeting on Wednesday.
Thames Coromandel District Council entered into a memorandum of understanding with the trust in 2018 to establish a memorial garden in Kotare Reserve, on Pa Rd.
A clause in the agreement allowed the trust to make subsequent improvements to the memorial garden, subject to approval from the Mercury Bay Community Board.
Since the signing of the agreement the trust had built memorial walls and established the symbolic Tree of Life.
Storytelling signage had also been installed providing a historical account of the original occupation of the area by Ngāti Hei and, in later times, the Wigmore and Harsant families, together with seating for people who visited the garden to contemplate and reflect.
Following a request from the Hāhei Resident and Ratepayers Association to consider the possibility of including a memorial for local soldiers who fell in World War I and World War II in the garden, the trust presented the association with a design proposal in September.
The association subsequently reviewed and agreed to the design proposal subject to a small change to the wording on the war memorial plaque and offered to donate a flagpole.