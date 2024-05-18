Sina Hetet (left), Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Rina Paraone and Emma-lee Heta are part of the crew who will from Te Kūiti to Te Awamutu on Sunday to raise funds for incurable breast cancer.

Six Ōtorohanga Sports Club women’s rugby players are walking from Te Kūiti to Te Awamutu today, May 19, to raise funds for incurable breast cancer.

Emma-lee Heta, Murihiku Martell, Tamea Te Rauna, Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Sina Hetet and Rina Paraone were planning to slap on the walking shoes this morning at 4am and take on the 50km journey as part of the Walk 50K this May 2024 campaign.

The funds raised throughout the challenge will help the charitable organisation Sweet Louise continue to provide practical, emotional and social support and services to Kiwis living with incurable breast cancer.

“We want to get behind this kaupapa to raise awareness. Cancer has affected us all differently, whether that be with whānau, members or friends,” it states on their Walk 50K this May page.

“As we walk the 50km we walk for those who have fought their battles, those who are still fighting, and those of our loved ones who are forever in our hearts.

“We appreciate any contribution whether that be sharing our fundraiser or a koha.

“Nāu te rourou, nāku te rourou, ka ora ai te Iwi.”

The group will start their trek at 4am from the Waitete Rugby Club and will stop at The Big Apple, Ōtorohanga, Te Kawa Crossroads and Kihikihi along the way.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting us in this kaupapa. We are looking forward to this walk and doing it for a good cause,” Hetet said.

“Don’t be shy to toot out or join in along the way.”

The 2023 Walk 50K this May challenge was a smash hit.

Thousands of New Zealanders banded together to walk over 100,000km and raise more than $300,000 to support Kiwis diagnosed with incurable breast cancer.

Visit walk50kthismay.nz/t/tk-to-ta-in-one-day to donate to the team and show your support for the cause.