Waitomo welcomes youngest councillor and first Māori deputy mayor

“I am committed to advocating for better services, stronger local representation, and future planning that supports our community’s growth and wellbeing.”

Returning councillor Eady Manawaiti was appointed deputy mayor, and is the district’s first of Māori descent.

Mayor John Robertson, who returns to the council for a third term, said Manawaiti had successfully led the council’s Māori relations committee – Te Raangai Whakakaupapa Koorero, which was created to attend to matters of importance to Māori.

“It is still developing its form, but already has proved its value, as has Eady’s dedication and leadership,” Robertson said.

Manawaiti said he was humbled by the appointment.

“I want to acknowledge councillor [Allan] Goddard as previous deputy mayor, and for his generosity in the way he shared his knowledge to us as new councillors last term.

“I was honoured to have been offered the role by Mayor Robertson and am extremely humbled by the kind words of support.”

Goddard was re-elected to the council as one of the longest-standing elected members.

He first became a councillor in 2010, and this triennium will be his sixth term.

Also joining the council are first-time councillor and farmer Olivia Buckley, and returning councillors Janette Osborne and Dan Tasker.

Robertson thanked the community for re-electing him as mayor.

“While I will take on the responsibility of leadership, it is us together who will make this council successful – it is a team effort.”