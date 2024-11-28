A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said there were three vehicles involved.

“There was one person trapped in one vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“The brigade used rescue equipment to extricate the person and have now left the scene in the hands of police and ambulance.”

Traffic has been building up in the Pukete and Te Rapa suburbs of Hamilton after a three-car crash. Photo / Facebook

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said three ambulances and one rapid response unit attended the scene.

“Two patients, both in serious conditions, are being transported to Waikato Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

“An additional one patient, in a moderate condition, is being transported to Te Rapa Medical Centre.”

A motorist reported traffic building up around Wairere Drive in Flagstaff, with most of the traffic concentrated around Wairere Bridge.

Traffic was also reported to be building up on Te Rapa Rd, Pukete Rd and Karewa Place.

More to come.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.