Waipāhīhī-a-Tia School was among a talented group that took home multiple trophies in the Dance NZ Made national competition in Palmerston North this month.

The school’s Year 5 and 6 dance group were crowned champions in the Junior Teams Years 3-6 category for their routine, Man with a Hex.

St Patrick’s Catholic School Taupō were first runners-up with their Shake Your Tail Feather piece, and Taupō Intermediate was second in the Years 7-8 category for their Eyes Wide Open routine.

There were also several Taupō successes in the solo, duo and trio categories.

The Dance NZ Made Interschool Competition 2023 attracted 172 schools across the country, with more than 700 entries in solo, duo and trio and teams categories.

A cohort of 26 students made the trip from Waipāhīhī-a-Tia School to Palmerston North to take to the stage.

Iggy Gloy from Dance Central Taupō choreographed the routine for the youngsters, with parents banding together to make sure the costumes, headpieces and makeup were on point for the big performance.

Gloy said the experience was wonderful.

“It was my absolute honour to be involved in the Waipāhīhī Primary School DanceNZMade item this year.

“Their commitment, heart, passion, hard work and positive vibes right from regionals all the way to nationals, I believe, is what got them the top spot.

“It is the vibe of the tribe that made them stand out from the rest.

“Definitely one of my dance highlights this year!”