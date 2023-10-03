Treescape cleaning up in Cambridge after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Treescape cleaning up in Cambridge after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Waipā's tree maintenance contract has been extended with Treescape Limited for another two years.

This comes after a successful four-year contract ensuring trees in the parks and urban streets of Waipā were proactively and safely managed.

All trees are inspected on a four-year cycle. Some trees are inspected and maintained more frequently.

Waipā District Council’s community services manager Brad Ward said Treescape have performed extremely well throughout the contract period and in the recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“They worked above and beyond to respond to almost 300 cyclone-related customer requests over that period.”

The new extended contract will run to September 30, 2025.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



