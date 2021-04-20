Waipā - have your say on Streets for People Project

One of the temporary changes made to Cambridge roads was a pop-up cycleway in Wilson St. Photo / Supplied

Waipa residents are invited to have their say on the 25 temporary changes made to Cambridge roads for the past month as part of the Streets for People project.

The project aims to make the streets safer for residents, especially children, so they can to walk, bike and scooter to school and around town.

Three of the temporary changes were a pop-up cycleway on Wilson and Duke Sts, pink and blue polka dots at several intersections and temporary speed humps on Bryce St.

Waipā District Council service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis says council has already received hundreds of pieces of feedback via social media, in person and through the Streets for People website.

"Although formal feedback has only opened today, we have reviewed the informal feedback received to date and have already made some changes to the network as a result.

"We knew going into this that not every concept would be 100 per cent perfect which is why we use a trial and error method. The feedback enables us to work together with our community to identify the best solutions for the town."

So far, the 10 speed cushions installed on Bryce St have been reduced to five and additional signage has been set up at the intersection of Wilson and Duke Sts to alert drivers to a new one-way system. Also, a number of orange 'hit sticks' have been removed.

Inglis says: "We need feedback to ensure we see what works and what doesn't so Council can make informed decisions in the future about permanent infrastructure."

The trial is 90 per cent funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and is one of more than 21 trials under way across New Zealand.

Residents can have their say online here or collect a hardcopy survey to fill in from the Cambridge Library and Waipā District Council office on 23 Wilson Street, Cambridge.